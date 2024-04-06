Why Will WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Headline Both Nights of Wrestlemania? Because He Connects–and Because He Bet On Himself

Rhodes left the WWE in 2016, built a following one fan at a time… and in time became one of the biggest names in the industry.

Our grandson loves to play with WWE action figures, so before his birthday I asked for a wrestler he wanted. I thought he would say Roman Reigns. Or Seth Rollins. Or maybe a classic, like The Undertaker.

Nope. He wanted Cody Rhodes.

If you aren’t familiar, Rhodes is the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, the so-called “son of a plumber” whose folksy, down-home, common folks style (and less than ripped physique) endeared him to fans for approximately 50 years. The family connection helped fast-track Cody’s career. As Chris Vannini writes on The Athletic, he joined the WWE’s main roster in short order, in time becoming a tag-team champion, the Intercontinental champion, and even earned a few Wrestlemania matches, the promotion’s biggest annual event.

But that’s where he topped out. WWE clearly didn’t see him as a top talent. He treaded water for a few years, embracing a face-painted, body-suit-wearing gimmick that kept him on the payroll (not that there’s anything wrong with that) yet all but ensured he would remain a supporting act, never the headliner.

So he left the financial security of the WWE and started working the independent circuit. Matches at high school gyms. Matches at fire stations, bingo halls… anywhere a promoter with access to a facility could cobble together a show. Sometimes for a few hundred fans. Sometimes for a few dozen fans. But Rhodes didn’t just wrestle. He did meet-and-greets. He signed autographs. He arrived early and stayed late so he could talk to every single fan who wanted to speak to him.

In time, his following grew. People who met Cody told the story. People who took a selfie with Cody shared the selfie. As Vannini writes, fans would tell Cody stories about his father; Cody wanted to have fans who would someday tell stories about him.

Later he partnered with the Young Bucks to self-finance an independent show in suburban Chicago that sold out over 11,000 tickets in less than 30 minutes. He leveraged that success to help found a new promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). And then the WWE came calling — except this time, Rhodes had the leverage. They didn’t (couldn’t) suggest any gimmicks. Or any characters. What he had created — what he had built, over the ensuing eight years — was more than enough. This time, he could be who he wanted to be.

Unsurprisingly, his popularity continued to soar — so much so that this weekend, he will main event both nights of WrestleMania: he and Seth Rollins face The Rock (in his first match since 2016) and Roman Reigns on Saturday night, and on Sunday night he’ll wrestle Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes isn’t the biggest wrestler. He’s not the most athletic. So why is he so popular? Because he connects.

Thousands of people have met Cody, talked to Cody, taken a photo with Cody. Thousands more watched him make his entrance through the crowd, touching hands and making eye contact with as many people possible, even if that “crowd” was less than a hundred people.

Think of it as a form of the Metallica blueprint. Metallica became the first band from the underground of the ’80s to play stadiums, and they achieved that level of success not through marketing or corporate backing but by grinding: touring, recording, touring, recording… building an audience through word-of-mouth and night after night of audience connections, rather than through massive promotional campaigns and slick marketing. Why else is Cody so popular? Because one day, he decided to bet on himself. While he could have continued as a mid-carder, he felt he was capable of more — and was willing to put his time, effort, and future on the line to prove (if only to himself) that he was right.

Granted, it doesn’t always make sense to bet on yourself. Taking a few steps back doesn’t mean you’ll someday get to take many more steps forward. Hard work and perseverance matter, but still: there are no guarantees.

How can you know whether you should bet on yourself? You can’t. All you can do is make the best decision possible, with the information you have available, after considering just how much you believe in your idea, in your project… in yourself.

All you can do is what you think is right for you.

Because then you’ll work as hard as you can to prove you were right to bet on yourself.

