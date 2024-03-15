Why You Should Stop Saying ‘I Know How You Feel,’ Backed by Social Psychology

Great leaders show empathy, but not by assuming (especially out loud) that they understand.

Sure, good leaders get things done. But good leaders — like good friends — are sympathetic. They’re able to understand and support other people and do so with compassion and sensitivity.

Great leaders? They’re sympathetic and empathetic, able to experience and relate to the thoughts, emotions, or experiences of others.

Sound too fluffy? Research backs it up. A Catalyst study found that employees who feel their leaders are empathetic feel more engaged, included, and innovative, and less likely to consider leaving. For leaders — and for all of us, regardless of the nature of the relationship — empathy matters.

Depending on how you show it.

According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, it’s natural for other people to share your feelings about similar experiences, especially when you know those people relatively well. Family, friends, employees… the better you know someone, the more you assume you share the same feelings. As the researchers write:

People engage in active monitoring of strangers’ divergent perspectives because they know they must, but they “let down their guard” and rely more on their own perspective when they communicate with a friend. Oddly enough, the better you know someone, the less closely you’re likely to listen. The fewer questions you’re likely to ask. The more you tend to assume you know exactly how the other person feels.

The researchers even found that realizing you tend to make assumptions doesn’t help: taking a step back to reflect on what the other person thinks and feels can further decrease the accuracy of your assumptions because it still means you’re making assumptions.

In short? Trying to show you’re empathetic makes you seem less empathetic — especially when you say, “I know how you feel.” Why? For starters, no matter how well you know them, it’s impossible to know how another person feels. Worse, by saying, “I know how you feel,” and then trying to prove you understand by sharing a story of your own, you shift the attention away from them and onto you. Now it’s a little about them, and a little about you.

And if your attempt to show empathy, however well-intended, causes the other person to shut down? Now it’s all about you.

What should you do instead? Listen, and ask simple questions. Ask how the situation made the person feel. How they reacted. How things turned out. What they think would help improve the situation. Don’t try to show empathy by saying, “I know how you feel. I remember the time … ” Just say, “That sounds like it feels terrible.”

Or better yet, “That’s terrible.”

Or, if it’s unclear how the person feels, just ask. Say, “How did that make you feel?” Or, “What did you think about that?” Otherwise, your experience — and your attempt to put yourself in someone else’s shoes — may cause you to totally misread the situation.

Like the time a man I had just met shook his head, gestured across the room, and said, “That guy wanted to talk about my heart attack.”

“I know how you feel,” I said. “I hate when people want to have a deep discussion about how it ‘impacted’ me. I never think about it.” He turned and looked at me. “I think about mine all the time,” he said.

That’s an example of what Adam Grant calls the perspective gap, the impossibility of truly putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. Every experience, no matter how shared in a general sense, is still unique in specific. Plus, while you may share a similar experience, we all react differently to those experiences.

Since I’m fairly shallow, I don’t dwell on my heart attack. (I never think about it unless the subject comes up.) The man I met thinks about his more often. Neither response is better or worse, just different. That’s why I should have said, “How did that go?” Or, “What did he want to know?” Or, “What did you talk about?”

If you want to show empathy, the best way is to encourage the person to share their thoughts. Their feelings. Their perspectives.

Without making assumptions — and without sharing your own thoughts and feelings, unless asked. Even if — no, especially if — you know the person well.

