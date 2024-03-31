You May Not Care That the Buffett Indicator Is Flashing Red, but It Does Teach a Brilliant Lesson in Leadership and Success

Buffett calls it the ‘single best measure’ of stock values, but what’s more important is the way you can apply simple metrics to your business, and life.

In 2001–he’s nothing if not the master of the time-tested long haul–Warren Buffett developed what he called “probably the best single measure of where (stock) valuations stand at any given moment.”

Now known as the Buffett Indicator, the metric takes the total value of all publicly traded U.S. companies (measured using the Wilshire 5000 index) and divides them by the previous quarter’s gross domestic product estimate. The result is a simple gauge of whether the market appears to be over- or undervalued relative to economic output.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

If the ratio stands at 100 percent, stocks are fairly priced. At 80 percent, stocks are undervalued. At 120 percent, stocks are overvalued, since the market is growing at a faster rate than the economy on which those stock prices are based. (If you’re wondering, the ratio currently sits at a bubble-territory 190 percent, or what Buffett would call “playing with fire.”)

That doesn’t mean Buffett’s Indicator is right. It’s a simple metric, one that doesn’t take into account how stocks are valued relative to other forms of investment. The current return on investment from bonds, for example, is low, making investing in stocks more attractive, especially if the Fed does in fact cut interest rates over the next months as predicted and seemingly, based on the market, assumed. But it does wave a red flag, one that at the very least should make investors look more closely at the possibility of a market retreat on the horizon.

Which is the real point of a predictive metric like the Buffett Indicator. One entrepreneur friend tracks his “Sick Days” metric, dividing the number of employee sick days by total days to get an indication of possible employee burnout. The higher the ratio, the more likely his employees are overworked, so he takes steps to mitigate that, such as reducing overtime by renegotiating delivery schedules with customers.

Another uses what he calls the “Anti-Honeymoon” metric: a new employee who calls in sick, gets to work late, or leaves early more than once in the first two weeks is likely to continue to be tardy or absent. (While that sounds like painting with too broad a stroke, his data shows it’s surprisingly accurate.) Instead of hoping it’s a one-off–because legitimate things do happen to cause people to miss work or arrive late–he jumps in right away to re-establish expectations.

One of my metrics is 5,000 words: I know if I write 5,000 words, 4,000 of them will be fairly good, and the other 1,000 can be shaped or discarded. Simple predictive metrics can also be personal. I know if I lift weights between five and six days a week–basically a 75 percent rule–I’ll continue to ever so slightly improve my strength and stamina. Or if I want to ride a 100-mile, 13,000-feet-of-climbing Gran Fondo (hi, Jeremiah!) I’ll need to put 2,500 or so miles into my legs in the months leading up to the event.

As lead metrics, those are more than predictive: Do the work, and you will achieve some level of success. (Because doing the work, day after day, is the only way to ensure that success follows.)

Maybe Buffett’s indicator will cause you to re-evaluate and reconsider your current investment strategy. Maybe it won’t. But what you should consider is coming up with a few simple predictive metrics of your own. Think about what’s important to you, and apply a simple metric. If job profitability matters–because it does–create a simple way to track it. If sleep matters–because it does–create a simple way to track it.

If your family matters–because clearly it does–use the results of a study published in Canadian Family Physician that found frequent family meals are associated with better psychosocial outcomes for children and adolescents, and track how many times your family has dinner together each week.

In business, you are what you measure, especially if what you measure is reasonably predictive. Even if–especially if–you’ve found a simple metric that helps you measure yourself.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.