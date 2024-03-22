You May Not Win This Weekend’s Mega Millions or Powerball, but Science Says If You Play, You Might Live a Little Longer

Research shows living longer isn’t about the money, but about being a little more optimistic.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $977 million. Sunday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $750 million. Unfortunately, your odds of winning are 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million, respectively.

So are you likely to win? Um, no.

But are you likely to live a little longer if you play? Oddly enough, maybe so. Hold that thought.

And, in simple terms, being more optimistic: Research suggests being optimistic and positive about the future can improve your chances of living 85 years or more by over 50 percent.

Two studies published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences — one that spanned 10 years and the other 30 years — found that “high optimism” was linked to 11 to 15 percent longer lifespans, even after taking into account factors like health and socioeconomic status. As the researchers write:

Optimism has some of the strongest and most consistent associations with a wide range of health outcomes, including reduced risk of cardiovascular events, lung function decline, and premature mortality. Investigators have speculated that optimism may facilitate healthier bio-behavioral processes, and ultimately longevity, because optimism directly contributes to how goals are translated into behaviors.

Let’s simplify the researcher-speak. “Social integration” directly correlates with living longer. A clinical review of nearly 150 studies published in PLOS Medicine found that people with strong social ties had a 50 percent better chance of survival, regardless of age, sex, health status, and cause of death, than those with weaker ties.

Make, and keep, a few close friends? You’ll likely live longer. Optimism also directly correlates with living longer, since optimistic people tend to behave differently. While everyone has goals, people who fall on the less optimistic end of the spectrum are much less likely to try to achieve their goals. Why start a journey that feels impossible?

On the flip side, as the researchers write, “Optimism directly contributes to how goals are translated into behaviors.”

When the journey seems possible, starting feels much easier. All of which is good news for entrepreneurs.

And for everyone.

Even if that optimism is — like thinking you might win the lottery — a bit irrational. In his book Bounce: The Myth of Talent and the Power of Practice (Fourth Estate, 2010), sportswriter Matthew Syed quotes retired Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on how great athletes think: To perform to your maximum you have to teach yourself to believe with an intensity that goes way beyond logical justification. No top performer has lacked this capacity for irrational optimism; no sports(person) has played to their potential without the ability to remove doubt from their mind.

The same is true for entrepreneurs, and, really, for everyone. Be smart, be logical, be rational and calculating, and never stop trying to improve your skills.

But most important, be optimistic. Because optimism — and its effect on the way you think and work and persevere — can help you succeed in ways capital, business plans, and marketing savvy cannot.

Still. I know what you’re thinking. “OK, so I should be more optimistic. But it’s not like I can just flip a switch.”

Actually, you can. Research shows that approximately 25 percent of our optimism set-point is genetic; that means 75 percent of your level of optimism can be shaped and learned.

And it takes only five minutes.

In a study published in Journal of Behavior Therapy and Experimental Psychiatry, participants who spent five minutes a day for two weeks imagining their “best possible self” — in terms of professional, relationship, and personal goals — experienced significant increases in optimism. Imagining what you’ll do if you win the lottery? That’s a version of imagining your best possible self. What you would do with your time? What you would do with your resources? What you would do to make a difference in the lives of people you care about?

And here’s the thing. I’ve played the lottery a few times. I’ve never won. Nor was I disappointed by not winning.

But it was fun, for a few minutes, to imagine winning. Just like it’s fun to imagine what it will be like if your business takes off. If your revenue doubles. If your market expands. If the bet you’ve made on yourself–on your ideas, your creativity, and your hard work–pays off.

Once a day, take five minutes and imagine your best possible self. If nothing else, that will help refine, and reinforce, your long-term goals.

And in the meantime, it could help you live a longer, happier life. Win-win.

