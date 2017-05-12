You're about to be redirected
Top Entrepreneurs' best Advice From Mom
Thanks, Mom
With Mother's Day right around the corner,
Inc. asked leading entrepreneurs to share their favorite piece of advice from their mothers. From simple tips to inspirational lessons, here's how mom is still helping these founders succeed.
IMAGE: Getty Images
Daymond John, Fubu
The
Fubu founder and judge says his mother encouraged him to write down his own metaphorical assets and liabilities, teaching him the importance of self-knowledge. She also told him he needs to take responsibility to gain respect. Done and done. Shark Tank
Dave Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal, Warby Parker
Gilboa, of the popular NYC-based
eyeglasses brand, said the best advice he got from his mother was "Call your mom." Blumenthal's mom said, "Help others, don't lie (except for the occasional white lie), and always laugh."
IMAGE: Courtesy Company
Katia Beauchamp, Birchbox
Instead of solving problems for her, the NYC-based
beauty brand's co-founder says her mother gave her the tools she needed to succeed and let her try. As a result, Beauchamp says, she believed she had the power to shape her reality.
IMAGE: Courtesy Company
Dawoon Kang, Coffee Meets Bagel
Kang founded the
online dating app with two of her sisters. The entrepreneurs in the Bay Area grew up seeing their mother run a restaurant business all on her own. When they face challenges, the founders say, they just think of mom.
IMAGE: Courtesy Company
Ariel Kaye, Parachute
The founder and CEO of
Parachute, a home essentials brand based in Los Angeles, says her mother--an educator by trade--taught her the importance of leading by example. That, she says, inspired her to build a socially conscious business.
IMAGE: Courtesy Company
Blythe Harris, Stella & Dot
The co-founder of KEEP Collective, a
Stella & Dot personalized jewelry line out of San Francisco, offers her go-to advice from mom: Pause and celebrate good moments in life, including big and small achievements.
IMAGE: Courtesy Company
Aaron Krause, Scrub Daddy
The Folcroft, Pennsylvania-based
sponge company CEO says his mom's doubts in him, often expressed in sarcasm, challenged him to excel. He pushed himself, he says, just to prove her wrong and, of course, to make her proud.
IMAGE: Courtesy Company
Denise Lee, Alala
Based in NYC, the women's
activewear brand founder says her mother taught her not to chase monetary success. She also told her women could do anything, inspiring her to juggle career, personal achievement, and family.
IMAGE: Courtesy Company
Tara Foley, Follain
The founder of Boston-based
healthy skincare retailer Follain said her mother's dedication to her work in retirement communities inspired her to put her passion into a career that can help others.
IMAGE: Courtesy Company
Leo and Oliver Kremer, Dos Toros
Founders of the NYC-based
burrito chain learned from their mother's artistic vision and empathetic mindset. An immigrant from Israel, their mother valued her outsider perspective, as well as the ability to listen to others.
IMAGE: Courtesy Company