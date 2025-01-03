An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Hiring a Neurodiverse Workforce

Shaun Arora has worked as a cultural anthropologist, business incubator director, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist over the past two decades, but he always felt like he was kind of off when it came to certain social interactions.

“Maybe I would say something that I thought people would think was funny and it wasn’t, or I would not get something because I was taking it too literally,” says Arora, 45. It wasn’t until 2021 that the New York-based entrepreneur learned he was autistic, and now says the condition might have held him back from promotions and advancement and perhaps led to an interaction that caused him to lose his job. Like Arora, an estimated 15 to 20 percent of adults experience some form of neurodivergence, which is a developmental disorder that’s marked by processing and absorbing information differently as well as, potentially, learning and behavioral difficulties. The condition can often be paired with ADHD and dyslexia or even sensory processing disorder. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing segments of neurological disorder diagnoses today, and employers are taking notice. Amid ongoing challenges to recruit and retain workers in a tight labor market, employers are increasingly focused on creating more welcoming workplaces for neurodivergent individuals. Large companies like Microsoft and Goldman Sachs have already created neurodiversity hiring programs, and a crop of experts and consultants are popping up with recommendations for smaller and midsize businesses.

“It has become pretty big in the past few years,” says Dan Schawbel, managing partner at Workplace Intelligence, a Boston workplace research firm. “Five years ago, it wasn’t even a thing.” Overcoming the hiring hurdles facing this community also has compliance benefits. Last year, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saw a 77 percent increase in claims related to discrimination. Many managers are unaware of what neurodiverse accommodations are or what the process is to make them, says Melissa Danielsen, co-founder of Joshin, a Minneapolis company that offers a software platform for neurodiverse workplace support. But she’s starting to see the tide turn. “As people are getting diagnosed and as the community is becoming more aware of their needs, I think more pressure is getting put on employers.” That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Neurodiverse workers can add a lot to an organization, says Schawbel. They often bring such strengths as intense focus, observational skills, attention to detail, and an ability to see patterns others don’t. What’s more, research suggests that certain teams with neurodiverse members are 30 percent more productive.

“When you have a team with neurodiversity, you’re generally going to get pushback on ideas, new ideas, and better solutions,” says Schawbel. The question for employers isn’t really why, though, but how? How do they harness the power of this workforce without alienating individual members? Give People Grace The process starts with the job interview. To ensure employers aren’t excluding neurodiverse candidates who may be perfect for the job but would otherwise struggle with social situations, the key is to flip the protocol, says Danielsen. Neurodiversity-sensitive employers might, for instance, ask candidates to perform a task or work on a real-world problem rather than do a 30-minute face-to-face or Zoom interview.