This Entrepreneur Had a Major Stroke at 39. While She Recovered, Her Business Didn’t Miss a Beat. Here’s Why

For about five minutes last January, Jenny Bristow couldn’t speak, and the 39-year-old lost control of her left hand while playing disc golf on a trip to Arizona with her husband. At first, he thought she was joking around, but then the left side of her body went numb, and the left side of her face drooped.

“I was so young, a stroke was the last thing we thought of,” says Bristow, the now 40-year-old founder and CEO of Hedy & Hopp, a St. Louis health care marketing company. Bristow had suffered a major ischemic stroke that day. She’d later learn that over the past two decades, she’d had more than 12 mini-strokes. In the six months that followed, the CEO saw things unravel — she had another mini-stroke, and then underwent surgery to fix a hole in her heart that her doctors thought might have been the cause. She continued to suffer debilitating stroke-induced migraines and memory problems that prevented her from working for more than an hour a day. For many entrepreneurs, these kinds of health problems would spell doom for their business. After all, a young company’s trajectory is typically closely tied to its leader and founder. But Bristow is a planner. And instead of withering in her absence, the company says it’s now on track to nearly double its annual revenue to $4 million.

Bristow’s health crisis is a reminder for other founders: Get your house and your business in order — before you think you have to. Plan for the Worst Just weeks before her last mini-stroke — without any inkling something might go wrong — she was finalizing contingency plans to ensure that life could go on for the company and her family if anything were to happen to her or any other key employee in the company. That included a trust, a life insurance policy, disability coverage, and buy-sell agreements that dictated what would happen if she were to die or become disabled; it also specified who would lead the company or buy it and at what price. It took a year and $15,000 to create these plans, something few founders put as a top priority when running at breakneck speed. “But it was worth the peace of mind,” she says. Hedy & Hopp had also implemented an Entrepreneurial Operating System, or EOS, a business system intended for small to midsize organizations looking to fuel growth while maintaining autonomy, culture, and stability. The agency uses a software platform called Ninety to centralize EOS tools, meeting requirements, and milestones so that if any person in the business is unable to return to work, there are no secrets about where things are.

The EOS was inspired by the book Traction, by Gino Wickman, which Bristow read in 2019. Her previous business partner had no interest in an EOS, but when she bought him out in 2021, she immediately implemented one to create a structured foundation upon which to grow. That decision proved provident, affirms Maggie Piasecki, Hedy & Hopp’s senior vice president. “I don’t think otherwise the company would be around without that.” She adds that the accountability chart in the EOS allows everyone to know every job function and responsibility and lets anyone easily pick up and help if needed. Communicate and Reassure When it was clear Bristow needed to take a step back and focus on healing, she also leaned into what she’d always done: overcommunicate a clear plan and offer full transparency. That meant telling all of her clients and fellow team members about what had happened, who would take over, and the next steps. “People feel safe when you have a plan,” she says.

An email, she decided, wouldn’t do. She created a video of her telling her story so that everyone knew that she truly was OK but needed time to recover. “I have 20 team members, but it’s still the owner who clients buy when you’re a small company,” she says. “I think it was the right decision versus trying to keep it close to the vest.”

That reassurance gave Hedy & Hopp client Jen Warrell the confidence to keep her company’s business with Bristow’s firm. “Jenny was open and honest about the experience and so brave,” says Warrell, who is senior director of marketing at Quartz, a Wisconsin-based health insurance company. Manage Expectations During her convalescence, Bristow created a cadence for regular updates, providing points of contact and offering to respond to text messages even when her brain didn’t allow her to sit in front of a computer for long periods of time. She also tried to maintain transparency with her staff. Bristow, known to be direct, wasn’t used to sugar-coating anything with employees, so she didn’t start during her absence. Despite being laid up much of the time, she told her staff that she still wanted to hear about the problems. She has always shared the good and bad that happens at the company, such as times the agency lost RFPs — with an explanation as to why. This time was no different.

She also worked to empower Hedy’s employees and create clearly defined roles, so they knew whom to ask if something cropped up. Ask for Help That’s not to say everything was easy. The company added only a few new clients for a year because Bristow handles sales. And she was struggling personally with debilitating anxiety about her health, so much that she feared she would have another stroke if she exercised. “My safe space was in the dark on the couch watching reruns of The Office,” she says. Bristow ultimately went to a therapist to overcome those fears and anxiety. No one knew how long her headaches and memory problems would persist. Turns out, it took six months before they went away and she was back to work full-time in full recovery. She will be on statins and blood thinners for the rest of her life and had to give up drinking alcohol because she had no blood-brain barrier and drinking could have massive consequences for her body.