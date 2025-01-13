16 Companies to Watch in 2025

Business owners are kicking off 2025 with newfound optimism. IPOs are expected to come roaring back, and venture capitalists may finally loosen their purse strings. Anticipated policy changes under the incoming Trump administration could benefit companies in health care, defense, and security. The ongoing artificial intelligence revolution will continue to produce winners, particularly those companies that can help other firms build their own applications or harness proprietary data.

We polled Inc. staff members, venture capitalists, and industry watchers to find out which companies could pop in 2025. 1. FarmboxRx When Ashley Tyrner-Dolce founded Boston-based FarmboxRx (No. 100 on the Inc. 5000 in 2023), she couldn’t get venture capitalists to give her a dime. So she bootstrapped her fresh-produce delivery company. Since 2019, FarmboxRx has worked with Medicare plans and private insurance companies to offer boxes of healthy produce as a member benefit, a strategy that helped FarmboxRx pull in $35 million in revenue in 2023. Expect that number to rise, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services secretary, has signaled his support for food-as-medicine initiatives. Today, Tyrner-Dolce says, her phone is ringing off the hook with VCs looking to invest. 2. Wonder On the other hand, Wonder, the food delivery startup helmed by Marc Lore, has had no problem attracting capital. The New York City-based company has raised close to $2 billion in funding from the likes of Bain Capital Ventures and Nestlé. The company spent 2024 on a tear with that money, acquiring Blue Apron and Grubhub. Wonder has evolved since it launched during the pandemic with a fleet of delivery trucks. Today, the trucks are gone, and Wonder has about 40 delivery kitchens around the Northeast, offering dishes developed by celebrity chefs such as Bobby Flay. The company says it plans to have 90 locations by the end of 2025, but so far Wonder has faced middling reviews and questions about whether customers need another takeout option. Will it prove the skeptics wrong in 2025?

3. Spindrift In the crowded world of beverages, Spindrift is a success story, taking in about $25 million in annual revenue for its cans of sparking water with a squeeze of real fruit juice. Now, it’s in advanced talks to be acquired by private equity firm Gryphon Investors for more than $650 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. If the deal goes through as expected this year, Spindrift could be positioned to bubble to the top in a crowded premium water market, alongside Topo Chico (acquired by Coca-Cola in 2017), La Croix (owned by Nasdaq-traded National Beverage Corp.), and the ever-so-cool Liquid Death, which is believed to be considering an IPO. 4. World Labs Professor and artificial intelligence pioneer Fei-Fei Li last year announced World Labs, a startup dedicated to spatial intelligence—teaching machines to do the sort of 3-D visual processing humans do to understand and interact with their surroundings. The San Francisco-based company is still in stealth mode, but that hasn’t stopped it from raising $230 million from the likes of Andreessen Horowitz, the venture arm of Nvidia, Geoffrey Hinton, Reid Hoffman, and Anne Wojcicki. That’s largely on the strength of Li’s reputation as a leader in the field of machine vision: She spearheaded the development of ImageNet (a massive database of images for training machine vision systems) and is the co-director of Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centered AI. 5. Divert Major corporations are still setting sustainability goals, particularly regarding lowering their emissions by 2030, or in some cases 2025. With the clock ticking, grocery stores like Kroger, which pledged to keep 95 percent of food waste from its stores out of landfills by 2025, are turning to Concord, Massachusetts-based Divert to help them keep their promises. Divert does so in two ways: helping retailers harness their data so they can buy more accurately and donate unsold goods, and by sending inedible food waste to anaerobic digesters to turn it into biofuel. Divert has raised more than $100 million and transformed three billion pounds of food into renewable energy. Its newest facility opened in Turlock, California, late last year. It’s on track to have a total of 30 facilities by 2031.

6. Databricks Databricks, a cloud-based analytics company, raised an astonishing $10 billion in series J funding last year, pushing its valuation to $62 billion. That’s leading some to speculate 2025 could be the year the San Francisco-based company will IPO. Public or not, there’s no shortage of companies looking for ways to leverage AI to glean insights from their proprietary data—meaning Databricks could have a busy year. 7. Skydio Officials in Washington are increasingly citing national security concerns to put the squeeze on Chinese drone makers, particularly DJI, one of the most popular makers of low-cost drones in the world. That’s a problem for American hobbyists, government agencies, and businesses looking for an affordable way to put eyes in the sky, because there aren’t a lot of domestic alternatives. San Mateo, California, based Skydio could fill the void. Its business is flying high with more than $1 billion in orders in the pipeline, about half of which come from the Department of Defense. The company posted more than $100 million in annual revenue in 2023 and was valued at more than $2 billion by the middle of 2024, according to a pitch deck reviewed by TechCrunch. 8. Neuro Startups are looking to get inside customers’ heads—literally—with products that purport to improve focus, energy levels, or overall well-being. Las Vegas-based Neuro, in particular, is “having a moment in the zeitgeist” according to Shamin Walsh, managing director, BAM Ventures, which made a seed investment in Neuro in 2017. Neuro’s TikTok-approved gum and mints are formulated with nootropics to boost energy or improve sleep and marketed to younger buyers who are turning away from alcohol and coffee. Recent investor Steve Aoki, a well-known DJ and record producer, said in an Instagram post he’s “more than honored to be able to work with them on a creative level.”