Bitcoin Had a Rocky Few Days. Here’s Why

The cryptocurrency’s price tumbled, but has already begun recovering ground. These are the likely factors at play.

Bitcoin prices had a bumpy ride over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

On Friday, Bitcoin prices swooned to below $53,000 a coin, far off its record high of close to $74,000, which it hit in March, and a drop of about 25 percent in the past month alone. Other cryptocurrencies, such as Solana and Ethereum, also saw their values dip.

By now it’s a cliche to say that cryptocurrency prices are volatile. More so than traditional investments, cryptocurrency values tend to fluctuate based on even minor shocks or rumors. Still, Bitcoin’s tumble made headlines over the holiday weekend. News outlets called the tumble terrifying but walked that assessment back as prices began to recover on Monday. By Monday afternoon, prices were about $56,000 and appeared to have stabilized. So what’s behind the tumble? There were a few short-term and long-term factors at play.

Mt. Gox Started Repaying Its Creditors In 2014, cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy after discovering that millions of dollars in Bitcoin had been stolen from the exchange. On July 5 of this year, more than a decade after the bankruptcy, Mt. Gox began repaying its creditors in Bitcoin. All that currency flooding into the market may have caused the value to drop.

ETFs Happened — and So Did the Halving The current dip may be a correction after prices jumped to a record high earlier this year. In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission allowed financial institutions to offer exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the price of Bitcoin. That made it easier for everyday investors to invest in Bitcoin, and the price started to rally.

Then in April, an event known as the halving took place, in which the rate that Bitcoin miners get paid to mint new coins was cut in half. Halvings happen at regular intervals based on Bitcoin’s code, and usually result in a surge in prices. This time, the peak happened just before the rate was cut in half, suggesting investors had already priced in that event. General Uncertainty

Some analysts have pointed to general uncertainty as dampening enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s ETFs were a success out of the gate, hitting more than $2 billion in trading volume three months after they were introduced. Similar ETFs for Ethereum were introduced in May. But the SEC has generally taken a skeptical view toward cryptocurrencies, and if a new administration wins the presidential election in November, further progress on mainstreaming cryptocurrencies could halt.