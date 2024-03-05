Bitcoin Prices Hit a Record High of $69,000

It’s been a wild ride for Bitcoin investors . Today, the price of Bitcoin reached a record high of just over $69,000, only to tumble to about $65,000 before 12 noon ET Tuesday. The industry got a credibility boost in January when the Securities and Exchange Commission approved spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), funds that are pegged to the price of Bitcoin and can be bought through regular brokerage accounts.

Prices are still well over the recent low of less than $16,000 in November 2022, in the aftermath of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX. At the time, there were questions about the viability of an industry built on decentralized finance and operating largely outside of the purview of U.S. regulators.

In November 2023, Bankman-Fried was found guilty of multiple charges of fraud, and he awaits sentencing on March 28. Meanwhile, FTX has been selling its assets, and it is increasingly likely all of FTX’s creditors will be repaid. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder of rival crypto exchange Binance, also awaits sentencing on money-laundering charges.

Many in the cryptocurrency world had been expecting a recovery after regulators cracked down on illegal activity that was making honest actors look bad. Anticipation of Bitcoin’s “halving”–in which the amount Bitcoin miners are compensated for verifying transactions is cut in half–may also be driving prices up.