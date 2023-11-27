Cantaloupe Is Being Recalled Over a Salmonella Outbreak. Here’s What Business Owners Need to Know

Companies can take these five steps to respond to a supply chain disruption or loss of a key ingredient.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes sold across the United States. So far, two people have died and more than 100 people in the U.S. alone have been sickened by the salmonella outbreak associated with the fruit.

The outbreak has led to a recall that includes whole cantaloupes sold under the names Rudy and Malichita, as well as cut cantaloupe and fruit salad products sold under brand names including Freshness Guaranteed, Vinyard, or RaceTrac, or as cut fruit at Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and Walmart stores. (Full details about the recall are available on the FDA’s website.)

Distributors and retailers now need to scramble to inform their customers and contain the damage. “A reasonable company is always proactive and always planning for worst-case situations — especially in the food world, where there’s always the possibility of a wheel coming off the car,” says Stephen Zagor, a professor at Columbia Business School and consultant to food and restaurant businesses. Here’s how to handle a recall or other food-related emergency.

Plan Ahead Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, told Inc. last year that companies should continuously monitor products, ingredients, and the supply chain and be prepared for an issue related to any aspect of a product. A recall will also include marshaling resources across the company. “It takes sales, public relations, production, legal, and your research-and-development team,” he said.

Diversify Your Vendors A big part of planning ahead is being aware of alternative suppliers before you need to call on them. Ashley Tyrner, founder and CEO of Inc. 5000 honoree FarmboxRx, says she’s never been affected by a recall, but they go over their plans once a year to be sure they’re prepared if that happens.

“We’ve experienced issues like packaging manufacturers catching on fire, resulting in delivery days,” says Tyrner. “Having a plan B and plan C is key. You never know when you might have a quality issue with something like a Swiss chard harvest, so it’s important to have relationships with other growers to quickly get a replacement or similar crop like kale.” Get in Front of the Problem

If your customers are getting sick — or if they’re hearing rumors of tainted products — acknowledge the issue immediately, even if you believe a supplier is ultimately responsible for the contamination. The last thing you want is for the problem to explode on social media before you’ve crafted a response. New York City-based food startup Daily Harvest was criticized last year for failing to act quickly enough when customers began reporting serious digestive issues online. (The products were later recalled.)

“Be honest,” Zagor emphasizes. Explain that you are no longer carrying the product in question and that you are working to manage the situation and find a proper solution. Change Your Menu

Maybe prosciutto and melon is a signature appetizer at your restaurant, or you normally offer fruit salad with cantaloupe. You may want to remove those items, even if the specific fruit you’re serving is not part of the recall. “It’s better to get rid of something that has a question and replace it, so that at the end of the day, the customer is comfortable,” says Zagor. “I tell all my clients and my students that dining out is a shared emotional experience. We get that emotional response from a hundred different stimuli in the business, whether it’s the food, the service, how the place looks, et cetera. You don’t want a single item to overtake that emotional niceness that you’re trying to give.”

Consider Insurance Generally, the manufacturer or distributor that issues a recall will be responsible for the associated costs, including customer refunds. “I always advise my clients and my students to get proper liability insurance,” says Zagor. In the event of a massive recall, insurance may not cover all of your costs, but it can help provide a buffer in an emergency.