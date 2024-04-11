Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Says Stablecoins Are Critical for the Future of the Dollar–and America

During a conversation with Chainalysis founder and CEO Michael Gronager at the Chainalysis Links conference this week, Lutnick said he believed stablecoins backed by the U.S. dollar will play a key role in maintaining the dollar’s central role in the global economy, while also diversifying the parties holding American debt. Stablecoins, which get their name because they are pegged to the value of a currency such as the U.S. dollar or a commodity such as gold, are the most common form of crypto asset. About 90 percent of them are pegged to the dollar, according to Chainalysis data .

The U.S. dollar has long been the dominant currency in international trade, and in emerging markets, dollar-backed stablecoins could be a “practical, logical” way for everyday people to hold or make transactions in dollars, says Lutnick, whose bank is a custodian for stablecoin Tether, according to Bloomberg. He added that stablecoins need to be properly backed by the underlying asset–not “bullshit,” referring to the collapse of TerraUSD. TerraUSD was intended to be pegged through the dollar because it was linked to another cryptocurrency called Luna, and the cryptocurrencies could be sold back and forth to maintain the peg. In May 2022, amid a major selloff, TerraUSD de-pegged from the dollar, and the value of both cryptocurrencies collapsed. Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon was found guilty of civil fraud on April 5 for selling unlicensed securities, which cost investors an estimated $40 billion. Tether itself has long faced questions about the whereabouts of its holdings.

Gronager, whose New York-based blockchain analysis company tracks cryptocurrencies, said that stablecoins that keep their dollar holdings as U.S. Treasury bills can be a way to diversify who holds American debt. Right now, a significant portion of U.S. Treasury bills are held by China, causing some to fear that China could cause havoc in the U.S. economy by selling its holdings at once. If more people begin using stablecoins such as Tether or Circle (which are backed in part by Treasuries), that could lower the systemic risk that a single actor could damage the financial system.