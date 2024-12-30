Craig Newmark: The Most Famous Accidental Entrepreneur’s 7 Steps to Success

Craig Newmark is perhaps the world’s most successful and famous accidental entrepreneur. The 71-year-old is the founder of Craigslist, the nearly 30-year-old classifieds site that disrupted the newspaper industry and spawned legions of follow-ons (hello, Facebook Marketplace). The site was born of Newmark’s desire to showcase the power of the internet to connect people. And he succeeded—big time. The privately held San Francisco company last year generated an estimated $379 million in annual revenue, down from a peak of $1 billion in 2018. While the entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist now devotes much of his energy to supporting causes such as funding education for journalism (“the immune system of democracy”) and improving cyber resilience, he hasn’t lost his zeal for bringing people together.

1. Don’t be an asshole. I spent 17 years at IBM, and I was really bad at being a colleague, in part because I sometimes would be a jerk. I would correct people when it was pointless. I would correct them in front of other people. I needed to stop being a jerk. 2. Recognize your blind luck. I tell people sometimes that the secret of my success is being accidentally in the right time and the right place, like the Forrest Gump of the internet. I had no clue when I started that Craigslist would help people in huge ways and become very successful. I just thought I would help people out. But once I committed, I seriously committed, and I never stopped. It is important to follow through. 3. Don’t be afraid to make money. I started Craigslist as a hobby. I tried getting volunteer help, but that didn’t work. I had to decide on monetization. Job posters told me that they paid a lot for ads elsewhere, and Craigslist ads were more effective. So, in 1999, I made Craigslist into a real company; we would charge some advertisers. That’s just doing well by doing good.

4. Get power, and then give it away. I try to exert bottom-up leadership. A large key to my success is not knowing what I’m doing, but being hands-on, and building a network of people who can get good things done. 5. Nail the messaging. I find people who are good at something, get them the resources they need, and mostly get out of their way. I say “mostly” because sometimes people aren’t good at communicating. I stay involved to help with that. I share whatever resources I have, in addition to money. 6. Donate almost everything. I remember what I learned in Sunday school: Treat people like I want to be treated, and be my sister’s keeper and my brother’s keeper. I think everyone in business—or anything else—should treat people as they themselves want to be treated. If you’re lucky enough to do really well, share some of that. I’ve made a hard commitment to donate about 75 percent of my net worth to the nonprofit world. I’d like to inspire others with a lot of discretionary income to give it away in smart ways.