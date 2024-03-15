Joy Buolamwini Called Out Bias in Facial Recognition Systems. Now She’s Urging Caution When Experimenting With AI

Taylor Swift and President Joe Biden are two of the highest profile victims of deepfakes–but AI can do more than impersonate celebrities.

AI systems are already “entering the real world and messing with people’s lives,” Unmasking AI author Joy Buolamwini said in a keynote speech and Q&A at South by Southwest in Austin on Wednesday. Buolamwini, whose work combines art, computer science, and activism, founded the Algorithmic Justice League to document harms caused by AI systems, hold companies that make those systems accountable, and to spur the development of fairer products.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Facial recognition is already being used at airport checkpoints, as a way to verify a person’s identity for government benefits, and to help police departments identify criminals. Faulty systems can cause extreme hassles–or even false arrests. “When I started…I didn’t know how far my story would go,” said Buolamwini, who became about as famous as you can get for academic work and was the subject of the 2020 documentary Coded Bias. While experimenting with facial tracking tools as a grad student at MIT in 2015 Buolamwini, who is Black, found that the systems would not always recognize her face in a frame, unless she put a white mask over her face.

That experience led her to put commercial facial recognition programs to the test, and she found they were far less accurate on darker skin tones. Even when the machines picked up darker faces, they were more likely to make an incorrect match and, she found, Black women were routinely identified as men. The work, which continued after she graduated, led to op-eds in The New York Times and landed her on the cover of Fast Company in 2020.

Buolamwini isn’t looking to simply call companies out, she said, but sees her work as “part of building robust AI systems.” If tools don’t work on the majority of people around the globe, she asked, “is it really good in the first place?” It’s important for people from diverse backgrounds to develop and test these tools, she said, because they’ll often notice problems that other people overlook. Most small business owners aren’t developing AI tools themselves, but everyone from Big Tech companies to startups is trying to convince businesses to use more AI. In conversation with CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos, Buolamwini said it can be helpful to ask “what is the value I’m anticipating?” and “Do I have any evidence that value will come through?”

She suggested experimenting with new tools, starting with small pilot programs to avoid dangerous missteps. She cited an example from last year, when the National Eating Disorders Association replaced all of its human counselors with a chatbot. That bot went off-script and began sending messages that encouraged disordered eating–and had to be quickly pulled.