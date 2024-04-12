Eva Longoria Just Joined Siete Foods as It Seeks to Grow Sales From $500 Million to $1 Billion

The actress and entrepreneur is now an investor and adviser to the Mexican American family food brand.

Eva Longoria just took a bite out of Siete Foods.

On Thursday, the Austin-based packaged food company announced that Longoria was investing an undisclosed sum in the company and will serve as a strategic adviser. Siete, an Inc. 2023 Best Workplaces honoree, expects to hit $500 million in annual sales in 2024 and sells its products at 37,000 stores, including Target, Walmart, and many grocery stores. With this partnership, the goal is to double that revenue to a billion dollars per year, Forbes reported.

“I’m a long-standing fan of Siete’s products, but more important, I feel deeply aligned with their mission,” Longoria said when the partnership was announced. “As a fellow Texan who is dedicated to elevating Latinos in business, I’m very excited to partner with Siete and contribute to their next chapter.” Longoria, who grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, is best known for her work as an actress, but she’s no stranger to the food world. She co-founded the tequila brand Casa Del Sol and the cookware brand Risa. In 2023, she made her feature film directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot, a movie based on the life of Richard Montañez, who claimed to have come up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos while working as a janitor at Frito Lay. Longoria also co-produced the 2014 documentary Food Chains, about the low wages and poor working conditions of America’s farmworkers.

Siete Foods was founded in 2014 by the Garza family to create healthier versions of Mexican American staples, such as dairy-free queso puffs, gluten-free tortillas, and vegan charro beans. Since its launch, Siete has raised more than $90 million in funding from investors including the private equity firm Stripes, which backed the company in 2018.