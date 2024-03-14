Graduate Hotels Sells to Hilton for $210 Million
The boutique hotel chain founded in 2014 by Ben Weprin has a formula Hilton believes can expand to up to 500 hotels worldwide.
Hilton is expanding into college towns.
The iconic hotel brand is acquiring the boutique hotel chain Graduate Hotels for $210 million. Founded in 2014, Graduate Hotels grew to 32 locations in “university-anchored towns” across the U.S. and U.K. during the past decade. Founder and CEO Ben Weprin started the company after realizing that parents, alumni, and prospective students visiting colleges might want to stay somewhere with more character than a generic hotel chain.
Graduate Hotels was launched out of Weprin’s Nashville-based real estate investment management company Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, which he founded in 2008. The company creates design-oriented properties, primarily in secondary markets, and is currently valued at $5.3 billion, with more than 100 properties. In a press release, Weprin called Hilton an “ideal partner” to grow the brand.
Weprin, dubbed a “brotelier” by The New York Times, hit on a winning formula with the nostalgic, collegiate style of Graduate Hotels. In fact, Hilton president and CEO Chris Nassetta told The Wall Street Journal he discovered Graduate while visiting his daughter at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Independent chain Study Hotels operates with a similar concept near four college campuses.
Graduate will join what Hilton calls its “lifestyle portfolio,” which includes boutique-style chains such as Canopy and Motto. Other major hotel brands have also launched or acquired chains that take design cues from boutique or independent hotels, such as Marriott’s Moxy or IHG’s Kimpton and Hotel Indigo.
With Graduate, Hilton sees potential to tap into a growing market of consumers who are traveling for things like concerts and sporting events, which often take place in secondary markets and university towns. “With thousands of colleges and universities around the world, we believe the addressable market for the Graduate brand is 400-500 hotels globally,” Nassetta said in a press release.
