Graduate Hotels Sells to Hilton for $210 Million

The iconic hotel brand is acquiring the boutique hotel chain Graduate Hotels for $210 million. Founded in 2014, Graduate Hotels grew to 32 locations in “university-anchored towns” across the U.S. and U.K. during the past decade. Founder and CEO Ben Weprin started the company after realizing that parents, alumni, and prospective students visiting colleges might want to stay somewhere with more character than a generic hotel chain.

Graduate Hotels was launched out of Weprin’s Nashville-based real estate investment management company Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, which he founded in 2008. The company creates design-oriented properties, primarily in secondary markets, and is currently valued at $5.3 billion, with more than 100 properties. In a press release, Weprin called Hilton an “ideal partner” to grow the brand.

Weprin, dubbed a “brotelier” by The New York Times, hit on a winning formula with the nostalgic, collegiate style of Graduate Hotels. In fact, Hilton president and CEO Chris Nassetta told The Wall Street Journal he discovered Graduate while visiting his daughter at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Independent chain Study Hotels operates with a similar concept near four college campuses.