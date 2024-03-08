How Female Founders Fund Is Helping Women-Led Companies Score Multimillion-Dollar Exits

The economic power of women made headlines in 2023. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé both boosted local economies with each stop on their concert tours. Barbie broke box-office records.

But that financial might hasn’t translated into venture funding. According to data from PitchBook, the total share of venture capital going to companies with all female founders in 2023 was about 2 percent–a number that hasn’t budged over the past decade. Over the same period, funding for companies with at least one female founder has grown from about 15 percent to about 26 percent.

Anu Duggal, founding partner of the Female Founders Fund, says one way to close the gap in funding for women is to build a track record of blockbuster exits. Her venture firm, which recently hosted its annual CEO Summit at the New York Stock Exchange, is well on its way. In 2021, Fiserv acquired the hospitality software platform BentoBox for a reported $300 million, and Edgewell acquired razor brand Billie for $310 million. Female Founders Fund booked its first exit when Walmart acquired the fashion brand Eloquii in 2018 for a reported $100 million. “The fact that we are returning capital to our investors multiple times is a sign that there’s real opportunity,” says Duggal, adding that her firm has generated more than $850 million in exit value across its portfolio companies.

Founded in 2014 in New York City, Female Founders Fund has since become the largest seed fund for female-founded businesses. In 2021, it closed a third fund of $57 million, with investments from Melinda French Gates’s Pivotal Ventures and Anne and Susan Wojcicki. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it is currently raising a fourth fund, with a target of $75 million. So far, it has invested in 75 women-led companies, including wedding registry site Zola, clothing rental service Rent the Runway, and Maven Clinic, which became the first women’s and family health unicorn in 2021.

One thing that has changed since Female Founders Fund launched a decade ago is that considerably more female-founded companies are receiving Series A funding, which Duggal sees as a move in the right direction. “If you can’t get to the series A, you’re never going to get the larger growth rounds,” she says. “You have to build a base of companies that have raised institutional capital to really move the needle in a way that’s significant.” Duggal sees significant potential in the beauty and climate tech space. Recent investments include Arey, a Los Angeles-based company that makes supplements said to reverse the process of hair turning gray, and WATS, a New York City-based climate tech company making waste management software to help companies reduce their carbon footprint. “When we met them, they were like ‘we’ve spent the last 15 years in garbage,'” Duggal says. “You’re really not going to meet a lot of founders who can say that.”