How Inc. 5000 Manufacturing Companies Plan to Respond to High Tariffs

Jonathan Strimling says he’s spent his entire career exploring ways to restore America’s manufacturing base, which has been decimated by decades of globalization.

CleanFiber, the Blasdell, New York, company he co-founded in 2013, makes building insulation domestically from recycled cardboard. There’s plenty of it; consider all those boxes used to ship Amazon purchases. It’s big business: The company pulled in $75 million in funding in 2024, including $20 million from the Department of Energy to build new facilities in the U.S. CleanFiber rode the growing demand for ecofriendly building materials to land at No. 48 on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies—and No. 1 in the manufacturing sector. Strimling believes that tariffs proposed by President-elect Donald Trump could be a good thing, with the potential to spur domestic manufacturing. The exact form that Trump’s new tariffs will take—and the extent to which he is using the threat of tariffs as a negotiating tactic—won’t be clear until he takes office in January.

We know what the opening bid is. In recent weeks, Trump has proposed tariffs of up to 25 percent on goods from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 percent on products from China. Strimling admits to a built-in advantage: He intentionally chose an import-proof industry. Insulation panels are too big and heavy to produce elsewhere and ship economically to the U.S. CleanFiber sources its raw materials and everything it can domestically, although some items, such as electronics parts, must be imported. Those costs could go up, he admits. “Our company will benefit, but I fully believe our country will benefit [from the tariffs],” says Strimling. Theoretically, companies that manufacture goods domestically will suddenly become more competitive against imports. But most economists agree that new tariffs will stoke inflation across the board. Even domestic manufacturers could see their costs rise if they import raw materials—what economists call intermediate goods—or manufacturing equipment.

Jake Hadlock, the CEO and co-founder of Lindon, Utah-based Nutriient, has already begun warning customers they may face higher prices in the new year. His company, which was the third-fastest growing manufacturing company on the Inc. 5000 this year, is a contract manufacturer that makes dietary supplements, and a majority of the raw materials for those supplements come from China. “We’ve just gone through an inflationary period,” he says. Now, he fears he’ll be forced to charge his customers even higher prices, and they’ll likely pass on the increase to consumers. “We’re going to get right back to a bad inflationary spot, which hurts everybody.” In Trump’s first administration, tariffs were applied to thousands of goods—from solar panels to electrical components to chemicals—particularly those imported from China. President Joseph Biden retained and even expanded many Trump era restrictions. That means companies have already learned to adapt to new trade policies—and the value of having alternatives in place.

In 2024, for instance, the Biden administration placed tariffs on pea protein from China, in response to an antidumping case brought by Puris, a pea protein maker based in Minneapolis. The price of pea protein, which is often used in protein bars, shakes, and plant-based meat, doubled overnight, Hadlock says. Food and supplement manufacturers raised prices or switched to alternatives such as milk protein, which caused the price of that ingredient to spike. “We try to have a diversified supply chain, but I have no doubt we’re going to hit a spot where everybody needs a certain ingredient and it’s just not there,” says Hadlock. When it comes to botanical ingredients, you can’t grow a new field in another part of the world overnight. And you can’t necessarily stock up on extra ingredients now because natural products expire. Some tariff backers say that a level of inflation may be necessary, and that sourcing too many things at the lowest possible price overseas isn’t good for the long-term health of the U.S. economy. Strimling, for one, sees rebuilding American manufacturing as a national security issue. It as a matter of “pay now or pay later,” he adds, and American businesses and consumers may need to accept some short-term pain for the long-term health of the economy.

Pandemic-era shortages showed how supply-chain disruptions can ripple across the economy. If China cuts off exports during a time of increased tensions or retaliates with taxes on American-made goods, many domestic businesses would be impacted. During the first Trump administration, China retaliated against trade restrictions by slapping its own tariffs on American agricultural goods, hurting U.S. farmers. Andrew Ashur, the founder and CEO of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Lucid Bots, sees both opportunity and potential cost increases if the tariffs go through. His company, the No. 4 manufacturing company on the Inc. 5000, makes industrial robots that can do dangerous or difficult tasks, such as cleaning the outside of large buildings. He’d prefer to source everything domestically—and many of his customers are concerned that foreign-made parts open the door to espionage or chaos during times of international tensions. But he concedes that it’s easier said than done.

“I worry what happens if we’re not thinking about all the critical parts that go into a robot,” he says. Agricultural-grade motors and large lithium-ion batteries, for example, aren’t made at scale in the U.S. “We could build the entirety of our robots and our drones in the U.S., and they could be flawless, but if we can’t access quality batteries, without power, our robot is a heavy paperweight.” Such concerns have prompted the company to be strategic when designing its next generation of drones by looking for parts that can be sourced in the U.S. “We’re really doubling down on what’s called the intelligent parts of our build being built domestically,” he says. “Many of our customers ask things like, ‘Where does the brain of this robot come from?’ If the answer is China, it’s a nonstarter.” He believes his company—and the drone industry at large—would be having these conversations regardless of who won the election. But with the Trump administration taking office, “we’re even more convinced that we’re on the right path of needing to be built domestically and investing in those supply chains,” he says.