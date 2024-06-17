How Omsom’s Vanessa and Kim Pham Found a Buyer in DayDayCook

DayDayCook acquired the noodles and sauces company in an effort to become the ‘General Mills for Asian food.’

It started with a cold LinkedIn message–and ended with an acquisition less than a year later.

Vanessa and Kim Pham, the co-founders of Asian-flavored meal kit company Omsom, knew that DayDayCook founder Norma Chu aspired to build a “General Mills for Asian food,” she told the food publication Nosh–and they wanted to chat.

That LinkedIn message led to an in-person meeting, more conversations, and months of due diligence. Last week, DayDayCook announced it was acquiring Omsom for an undisclosed sum. The Pham sisters launched New York-based Omsom in May 2020, offering Asian noodle kits and sauces. Today, they’re in more than 2,000 retail outlets, including Target and Whole Foods stores, but they had been looking for a partner to help the brand “become this household name that we all know it can be,” says Vanessa, Omsom’s CEO. This year, the co-founders landed on Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders list.

The acquisition by DayDayCook come at a challenging time for new consumer packaged goods brands: the marketing costs for entering new retail outlets are high, and it’s hard for emerging brands to raise funding, Vanessa tells Inc.

“Innovation is a very costly and time consuming process for our small team,” she says. “Our saucy noodles, which we launched last year in May, took us over a year to get to market.” Kim, the company’s head of content and creative, says they knew they wanted to partner with a company that aligns with their values. “Seeing Norma, who’s an Asian woman herself, speak so openly and transparently about her vision got us excited. On a whim, we were like, ‘let’s try shooting her a cold note,’ ” says Kim.

They found a receptive audience in Chu, who had heard good things about the brand. “Their vibrant and authentic personalities really translate and are the essence of Omsom,” Chu says.

Chu spent her teenage and college years in the U.S., and after moving back to her native Hong Kong, created an Asian recipe website called DayDayCook in 2012. DayDayCook launched its own line of products in 2019, and began acquiring other Asian and Asian American food brands in 2023, the same year it went public by listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Phams, daughters of refugees from Vietnam, instilled an ethos of being “proud and loud” into Omsom from the start. They partnered with Disney to promote the animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon and fought back against negative representations of Asian Americans. In 2023, when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, they went on social media to let customers know how they were weathering the situation. The sisters have been gratified by the positive response from their community. “We didn’t know how they were going to react,” says Kim. “It’s just been really rad to see folks understand this vision that we have in partnership with DayDayCook.” The Phams shared the story of their acquisition on Instagram–as well as a video of them dancing with Chu.

Vanessa advises other entrepreneurs considering a sale to speak with mentors and advisers throughout the process. “Definitely find folks that you trust and have been through before who can help guide you,” she says.