How This Company’s In-House Life Coach Turbocharged a New Hire’s Career

The Vested Group took an (ethical) tip from the show ‘Billions’ to help its employees grow and thrive.

Like many recent college graduates, Damarien Tenorio was full of ambition but somewhat unsure how to direct his energy when he started his job as a project management coordinator for the Vested Group in 2021. He remembers feeling “a lot of self-doubt” and had a touch of imposter syndrome while working alongside colleagues who were accountants or former CFOs. He also tended to look backward, dwelling on past mistakes.

But the Vested Group, a Plano, Texas-based tech consulting firm, has a secret weapon that helped Tenorio, now 26, get promoted twice within three years and become a senior consultant.

Vested offers employees a 10-week group coaching program known as the Authentic Leadership Journey, as well as individual sessions with an in-house life coach. Founder and CEO Joel Patterson had been working with his own coach, but the character Wendy Rhoades, who counsels hedge-funders on the television show Billions, sparked an idea in 2016. He thought: “What if we had somebody whose sole job at our company was to invest in our people, and help them become better versions of themselves?” It’s this sort of initiative and attention to employees that landed Vested Group on Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2024–one of 543 honorees–not to mention the previous five years running. Some 56 percent of winning companies on this year’s list offer some type of mentorship program.

The service doesn’t come cheaply. Patterson estimates that he spends about $200,000 annually on coaching for his 60-plus employees; about 50 of them have also gone through the Authentic Leadership Journey. (Employees can take part in the group leadership program, the individual life coaching, or both.) He believes that investing in employee development has a positive effect on retention, engagement, and productivity–and that’s ultimately a boon for the Vested’s bottom line. The company has $16 million in annual revenue. Tenorio recalls that the counseling was a multistep process. “The first phase of it was understanding who you are as a person,” he says. That can include your upbringing and any limiting beliefs you’re hanging on to. “The second phase is developing strategies to break out of that and be the person you know you want to be.” For Tenorio, that included adding positive affirmations to his daily routine and making time each morning for meditation and reflection.

Jennifer Polk, the company’s current life coach, is a former recruiter for Vested who was so inspired by her experience she decided to get her coaching certification. Going through the Authentic Leadership Journey requires employees to have difficult conversations and be vulnerable in front of fellow participants. Having to “get comfortable being uncomfortable,” Polk says, has improved the company culture and helped employees get better at working through conflicts.

As for Tenorio, he says his new self-knowledge helped him out in a specific way. He was “always a good talker,” he says, but by his own admission, he wasn’t necessarily great at listening. “Now, he’s on fire,” Polk says. “Clients love him.” Tenorio believes honing his people skills helped him thrive as a consultant. “I’m much more self-aware of how my environment, the people I surround myself with, and work-life balance affects me,” he adds. He has become more proactive about networking and improving his software skills, and, he says, “I focus more on small wins on a day-to-day basis.”