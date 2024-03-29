How Women in AI Get Attention–and Capital–in a Male-Dominated Field

When Angela Hood was just out of college and looking for engineering jobs, she wasn’t getting many interviews. A mentor suggested she use her initials on her resume so she wouldn’t give away her gender. “And sure enough, problem solved,” she says, recalling that she immediately got more calls.

When she launched Austin-based ThisWay Global in 2014, she knew she wanted to address the kinds of biases that keep companies from hiring the best candidates, and keep candidates from applying to certain firms. In fact, Hood says that, many years after her own experience, some candidates still use initials in place of their first names to avoid giving away their race, ethnicity, or gender. Today, her company, which uses artificial intelligence and skills-based screening to identify qualified candidates, counts IBM and staffing firm Randstad among its clients. It has raised more than $20 million in funding.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

That sort of capital raise is all-too-rare for female founders. According to PitchBook, in 2023 just 0.7 percent of global VC money for AI companies went to startups that were founded solely by women. And only 31.7 percent of global VC value in AI companies went to companies with at least one female founder. Here’s how four female entrepreneurs hold their own–and rake in capital–in a male-dominated industry.

Create the Environment You Want

“I don’t feel like I work in an industry that is male dominated. My day-to-day is so diverse because I’ve created that,” says May Habib, CEO and co-founder of Writer, a San Francisco-based generative AI platform that has raised about $126 million since its 2020 founding. A lot of that comes down to recruiting and hiring a diverse workforce, particularly at the senior level. “I just think you have to put your foot down as the leader at some point,” Habib says.

Engage 1-on-1 Walking into a room where most of the people don’t look like you can be incredibly difficult. “You’ve just got to pick them off one by one when you’re faced with an intimidating room, no matter who’s in it,” Habib says. That intimidation “pretty much dissipates once you start talking to somebody.”

A little bit of fear can also be a good motivator, she adds, particularly if you’re asking for money. “You are paying a very high price with your company’s equity–your blood and sweat and tears are on sale. It should feel painful so that you have the courage and the confidence that drives up your price.”

Taking Listeners on a Hero’s Journey Incredible Health co-founder and CEO Iman Abuzeid created a career marketplace that matches nurses to health care organizations and that is using generative AI to speed up the outreach and hiring process. The San Francisco-based company, launched in 2017, has a valuation of $1.65 billion and has raised nearly $100 million, from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Base10, and major health networks. The company has done so by convincing investors it had identified a major problem–despite a nursing shortage, it takes far too long for nurses to get hired–and successfully argued that her team and product could help solve it.

“Make sure that you have a fantastic story or narrative to walk through,” Abuzeid advises. She suggests structuring your pitch like a hero’s journey: start with your vision and mission, then walk through the problem and the market. “Your product is like the knight in shining armor that’s coming in to save the day,” she says. “You’re walking through exactly what it is that your product does to address the problem.” After that, you can get into your go-to-market strategy and any early traction. And then you can go through your go to market strategy, how you’re actually going to market and expand, grow, and then any traction that you might have.

Practice Your Pitch–a Lot Hood says that when she started ThisWay Global, she “could not give a talk in front of more than five people at a time without sweating.” But she knew giving presentations would be a critical part of her career as an entrepreneur, so she trained herself to be a better speaker.

When she started giving speeches, she’d practice until she had it just right, record video and audio of herself giving the speech, and then watch the recording to audibly and visually reinforce her memory. Then, she’d shut everything down and deliver the speech again from memory. The first time she had to give a three-minute speech for 100 people, she practiced for six hours. Now, giving speeches has become second nature–even fun–and she thinks nothing of giving talks in front of audiences of thousands.

Abuzeid looks at fundraising a little bit like college applications, with different tiers of investors. She says to start pitching your third-tier investors first to get practice, and make sure any questions they ask are addressed in future versions of your pitch and slide deck. “Towards the end of your process, you go after the tier one because at that point you’re going to be at peak pitch performance,” she says. Know Your Numbers

Cecile Schmollgruber, co-founder and CEO of machine vision and robotics company Stereolabs, remembers dressing to hide her pregnancy when she met with VC firms several years ago.