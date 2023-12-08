Jane.com’s Sudden Closure Leaves Sellers in the Lurch

The e-commerce site offered an alternative to Amazon and focused on female-owned small businesses.

On November 17 — one week before Black Friday — e-commerce platform Jane.com abruptly shut down. The unexpected closure left sellers on the platform, which focused on small- and women-owned businesses, scrambling to find new places to sell their items ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the Lehi, Utah-based company’s approximately 100 employees were notified on November 17 that operations were ceasing immediately. As of today, the company’s website reads “down for maintenance.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Sellers who rely on the platform told NBC News they began noticing delayed and less frequent payments earlier this month. In total, those sellers are owed more than $10.1 million. Now, the local police department is investigating those sellers’ complaints, NBC affiliate KSL TV reports. Dana Hicks, the founder of the Oswego, Illinois-based T-shirt brand Limeberry Designs, told NBC News the shutdown was a “shock.” She added that it was difficult “going through a Black Friday without the typical Jane numbers that you see.”

Jane.com was once lauded as an alternative to Amazon, which some sellers complain charges excessive fees and imposes strict rules for sellers who wish to stay visible on the site. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Jane.com peaked at number 11 on the list in 2015 and was known for flash promotions and helping small sellers gain visibility.