Jersey Mike’s: Would Selling to Private Equity Change the Beloved Brand?

Jersey Mike’s Subs is reportedly in talks for a sale to private equity firm Blackstone.

The Manasquan, New Jersey-based sandwich chain with more than 2,800 franchise locations has been in “on-and-off discussions” with Blackstone about a deal that could value Jersey Mike’s at $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. However, a sale may still not go through, the Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

The privately held company, which made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America in 2018, has a long history. The first Jersey Mike’s, then called Mike’s Submarines, opened in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956. In 1975, Peter Cancro, then a 17-year-old high school student and part-time employee, bought the restaurant and began expanding to new locations. Almost five decades later, Cancro is still the CEO and owner of Jersey Mike’s. Last July, Cancro told the trade publication Restaurant Business that he would consider a sale, noting recent deals for rival chains and Cava’s IPO. In 2019, Arby’s parent Inspire Brands bought the sandwich chain Jimmy John’s for a reported $2.3 billion.

The average Jersey Mike’s does more than $1.3 million in annual sales, Cancro told Restaurant Business in 2023. The chain is known for its community involvement and for slicing cheeses and deli meats fresh for each sandwich. “I have been working behind the counter, serving the public since I was 14 years old,” Cancro told Inc. in 2018. “I’ve always believed that the key to true customer service is by simply being yourself. Customers can tell right away if you are genuine and real. And if everyone on your team understands that and acts on it, you will have the best competitive advantage over others.”