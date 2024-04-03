José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen Suspends Operations in Gaza After 7 Workers Are Killed

World Central Kitchen, the humanitarian organization founded by chef José Andrés, confirmed on Monday that seven of its aid workers were killed in an airstrike in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces.

World Central Kitchen coordinated the movement of its workers with the IDF, and its workers had just delivered more than 100 tons of food, while traveling in vehicles bearing World Central Kitchen’s logo, according to a post on the organization’s website. The organization immediately suspended operations in Gaza and said it would reevaluate its work in the region. As a result, 240 tons of food aid set to be delivered by cargo ship were sent back to Cyprus, according to the AP.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

On X, formerly Twitter, Andrés wrote that World Central Kitchen “lost several of our sisters and brothers” as a result of the airstrike. “I am heartbroken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family. These are people … angels … I served alongside in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon,” he wrote. “From day one, we have fed Israelis as well as Palestinians. Across Israel, we have served more than 1.75 million hot meals,” Andrés wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday morning. “We have called consistently, repeatedly, and passionately for the release of all the hostages.”

World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore called the attack “unforgivable.” “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war,” she said in World Central Kitchen’s online statement.