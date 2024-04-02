Lab-Grown Meat Could Be Banned in Several States. Here’s Why

Cultivated meat was approved for sale in the U.S. last year. These states want to ban it.

Chef Zach Tyndall brushes sauce on a piece of Good Meat’s cultivated chicken as it cooks on a grill at the Eat Just office on July 27, 2023 in Alameda, California.. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The San Francisco restaurant Bar Crenn made headlines last year when it served the first dish of cultivated chicken in the U.S. Now, some lawmakers want to keep cell-cultivated meat–also called lab-grown meat–off dinner plates in their states.

Officials in at least five states have called for bans on the products, which are produced by using animal cells in bioreactors to grow new meat. Florida looks likely to be the first state to ban cultivated meat. Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill into law that could subject anyone who makes or sells cultivated meat in the state to up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500, according to Wired. Alabama, Arizona, Tennessee, and Texas are all considering similar legislation.

The bans have generally been proposed by Republican lawmakers, many of whom are concerned the science behind new forms of protein is untested. Some have linked cultivated meat to vaccine conspiracy theories or compared it to “eating bugs,” according to the Financial Times. Others support a ban to protect the existing meat and dairy industries. Last June, the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture approved two forms of cultivated chicken made by Berkeley, California-based Upside Foods and Alameda, California-based Eat Just. Startups are also working on other forms of cultivated protein, including fish and beef.

According to Pitchbook, funding for alternative proteins, a category that includes plant-based meat and cultivated meat, reached $461.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Major food companies such as Tyson have invested in cultivated meat startups, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently said he would donate $60 million to research into alternative forms of meat.

Despite all the funding–and backlash–cultivated meat has proven extremely difficult to produce at scale, and it is not currently available in the U.S. Bar Crenn no longer offers Upside Foods’ chicken, and José Andrés’s Washington, DC, restaurant China Chilcano only served Eat Just’s chicken for a brief window last summer. Supporters of cultivated meat say that it’s an important future source of protein. In the long run, it is expected to have a lower carbon footprint than traditional agriculture, and meat can be produced near where consumers live, cutting down on shipping time and costs.