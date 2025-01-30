LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman Says that the Only Way to Deal with Information Overload is AI 

We’re producing vastly more information than any of us can possibly consume—artificial intelligence may be the key to effectively making use of that data.

Reid Hoffman has lately reinvented himself as an artificial intelligence evangelist. “This is the amplification of humanity,” the LinkedIn co-founder and investor told Inc. last year. “It can make us all very broadly a lot better.”

Earlier this week, Manas AI, a startup he launched with Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, a cancer specialist and author of The Emperor of All Maladies, announced it had raised an initial $24.6 million to use AI to develop cancer drugs. Hoffman’s also a founder of Inflection AI, which trains and refines AI models for business clients, and an investor in OpenAI. His new book, Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future (Authors Equity, 2025), co-authored with longtime tech reporter Greg Beato, argues that AI detractors are overstating its risks—and impeding human progress. In this excerpt, Hoffman and Beato explain why AI could be the answer to information overload.

Why We’re Still Living in the Dark Ages Had something like LinkedIn existed in the 1960s, critics such as Vance Packard—a journalist who wrote about the dangers of widespread data collection by governments—would have probably found it unsettling. LinkedIn is, after all, not just a national data center but a global one. It amasses a huge amount of information into a single repository and makes it easy to search. Much of this information would no doubt strike Packard as fundamentally “private,” and thus problematic, even if posted voluntarily. And yet this willingness to live more publicly creates a great deal of collective value. With so many other people posting details about their own work histories and aspirations, you can learn what kinds of skills are important to the people who have the job you’d like to have, at the company you’d like to work at. You can see which companies are most popular with other applicants.

Once that formerly siloed information is easier to access, everyone participating on the platform, including individuals and companies alike, can operate in more knowledgeable ways. To illustrate just one way this plays out: every minute, seven people are hired via LinkedIn, a rate that equates to 3.67 million people a year. It’s also true that the more public lives we lead now don’t always play out in beneficial ways. A casual, supposedly ephemeral exchange on Facebook or X.com may now stay public indefinitely. Screen-capped or re-tweeted by digital bystanders, an off-the-cuff remark can become vastly more public than its writer ever intended. In this new reality, it makes sense that the refuge privacy affords grows even more valuable to us. And yet societies—and especially democracies—have always depended on the free flow of information at least as much as they depend on privacy.

How can we strike the right balance between these two viewpoints? In the face of major computing innovations in the 1960s, American lawmakers and pundits focused almost exclusively on what could possibly go wrong. They also prohibited whatever benefits might have come from making the federal government’s growing stores of data more accessible to researchers and policymakers, sooner rather than later. What’s the hurry? The more we embrace AI, the more effectively we can tap into the data and information we’re already creating in ways that will increase our agency across nearly everything we do as humans. This is because humanity has already reached the point where we’re producing more information than we can effectively make use of on our own. In a 1998 essay, Hal Varian, an economist and professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Information who would eventually become Google’s chief economist, wrote how the amount of information that the world was producing that was actually consumed was “asymptoting towards zero.” To support this claim, Varian cited Communications Flows: A Census in the United States and Japan, a 1984 book co-authored by Ithiel de Sola Pool, a longtime MIT professor. In it, Pool and his co-authors attempted to quantify the actual data underlying the “information explosion.” To do this, they tabulated the total number of “words supplied” and “words consumed” each day in the U.S. and Japan for a given year, from 18 different media sources, including radio, TV, books, newspapers, magazines, and what was at the time, a fairly new but fast-growing category, “data communications.” In the U.S., they estimated that “words supplied” grew from 8.7 million each day in 1975 to 11 million each day in 1980. In contrast, the “words consumed” each day for those years went from 45,000 to 48,000.

You can sense how this played out over time. On one side of the ledger, an expanding array of radio stations, cable channels, catalog retailers, CD-ROM publishers, internet newsgroups, email spammers, streaming video platforms, podcasters, and TikTok influencers supplying millions and millions more words per day. And on the other side of the ledger, our slow, easily distracted, time-constrained brains, which probably maxed out on “words consumed” in the early 1990s or so. By Pool’s estimates, the average U.S. inhabitant was already only consuming 0.004 of the information available each day in 1980. And today? Unfortunately, statistics aren’t readily available for a direct comparison. In the time it takes you to read this sentence, the world now produces enough data and information to fill 23 billion ebooks. Some of that comes from humans, in the form of tweets, Wikipedia entries, GitHub repos, white papers posted to arXiv, IRS guidances, and TikTok dances. Some of it comes from smartphones, smart thermostats, security cameras, and other IoT infostructure, in the form of GPS data, temperature readings, video footage, and more.

What this means, of course, is that even if you catch every episode of Kara Swisher’s podcast, read most of Matt Yglesias’ tweets, and definitely have that new Siddhartha Mukherjee feature in The New Yorker bookmarked for future consumption, you’re still basically living in your own personal Dark Ages, ignorant of virtually all global knowledge. But that’s precisely why AI is so crucial to our future, as individuals and collectively. In the same way we used steam power, and now use multiple sources of synthetic manpower, to amplify human agency, we can now use AI. Distributing intelligence broadly, empowering people with AI tools that function as an extension of individual human wills, we can convert Big Data into Big Knowledge, to achieve a new Light Ages of data-driven clarity and growth. Excerpted from Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future by Reid Hoffman + Greg Beato (Authors Equity). Copyright © 2025.

