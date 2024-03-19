Nvidia Co-Founder Jensen Huang Just Introduced a ‘Very, Very Big’ Chip to Power the AI Revolution

At ‘AI Woodstock,’ Huang unveiled new products — and an easier way to work with generative AI.

Striding across the stage in his signature leather jacket on Monday, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang warned the packed crowd at San Jose’s SAP Center they were in for two hours of math, science, and algorithms. “I hope you realize this is not a concert,” Huang said. “You have arrived at a developers’ conference.”

Nvidia’s developers’ conference, called GTC, has been called “AI Woodstock” by Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya. An estimated 300,000 people are expected to attend online and in person this week. At its peak, close to 70,000 people tuned into the YouTube livestream of Huang’s keynote alone.

To cheers from the crowd, Huang introduced a “very, very big GPU” to work with those systems. Called Blackwell, the “AI superchip” can run generative AI models with a trillion parameters about 25 times faster while using far less energy than its predecessor, the company says. Huang also showed off the possibilities of creating “digital twins” — high-quality digital simulations of systems or products — through the company’s Omniverse platform, which can now connect to Apple’s Vision Pro. Automakers are using digital twins to simulate driving conditions and try out new features. Digital versions of warehouse layouts allow companies to experiment with new configurations or spot potential bottlenecks in advance. The company’s Earth-2 platform is already being used to predict extreme weather patterns.

Developer conferences are an opportunity for tech companies to show off new products and capabilities, but they generally don’t generate this much buzz. But Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia’s stock has been on a tear, adding more than $1 trillion in market share since the start of the year. It’s currently the third most valuable company in U.S., behind Apple and Microsoft.

Huang founded Nvidia in 1993, and it was initially known for making graphics processing units for gaming systems. As artificial intelligence development took off in the past decade, GPUs found a new purpose powering the supercomputers that train AI models, and Nvidia picked up customers, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Michael Dell, founder of Dell Computers, was sitting in the audience. Huang told the audience that in the past, most computing was simply retrieving and recomposing existing content. In the future, most content will be generated on the spot for the user by AI that understands context and can serve up information “just the way you like it,” Huang said.

Huang also predicts developers will soon be able to “assemble a team of AIs” to write software. For now, the company unveiled Nvidia Inference Microservice, which gives companies access to pretrained models and APIs, speeding up app development.