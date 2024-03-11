OpenAI’s Head of ChatGPT Says AI Will Make Us More Creative–and More Human

At a SXSW panel, Peter Deng says OpenAI is committed to keeping the basic version of ChatGPT free; evades question over paying artists for using their work.

Generative artificial intelligence can spark curiosity, allowing people to go deep into topics that excite–or intimidate–them.

From helping users demystify the plays of William Shakespeare to offering artists unvarnished critiques on their works, tools such as ChatGPT can ultimately “make us more human,” said Peter Deng, the vice president of consumer product at San Francisco-based OpenAI.

Deng, who previously held senior product positions at Airtable, Uber, and Facebook, is currently in charge of ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chat-based interface for generating text and code. When it was released in November 2022, it quickly became the fastest growing consumer app in history. Deng said on stage Monday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin that he uses ChatGPT as “a thought partner,” to talk through and refine ideas. ChatGPT is an inexhaustible conversationalist, unlike a parent who grows tired of their kid asking “why” or a partner who’d rather go to sleep than talk through to your midnight musings. The tools also free up time for higher-level thinking, he says, by speeding up information retrieval or data analysis.

Generative AI tools are still new, however, and unreliable, known to sometimes to produce incorrect, biased, or simply head-scratching results. Google recently pulled its Gemini image generator, after users complained it was producing ahistorical images. In February, ChatGPT experienced a brief–and still unexplained–episode in which it began offering answers in Spanglish, or just plain nonsense.

Some observers believe “accelerationists”–those who want to develop AI quickly, without many guardrails–are currently empowered at OpenAI. Deng says it is committed to releasing new products and updates “a responsible rate” and that there are employees tasked with red-teaming and thinking through potential harms such as misinformation or deepfakes. OpenAI remains committed to offering a free version of ChatGPT, which will be subsidized by the enterprise version, Deng says. Interviewer Josh Constine, a former journalist who is currently a partner with San Francisco-based early-stage VC firm SignalFire, asked Deng about last fall’s boardroom drama, which saw co-founder and CEO Sam Altman expelled and reinstated amid a threatened employee revolt. “My team and I are kind of heads down on work,” Deng said, insisting it was not a distraction.

When asked whether artists whose work was used to train OpenAI’s neural networks and develop tools like ChatGPT should be compensated for their work, he avoided a direct answer.