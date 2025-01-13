Payroll Startup Deel Accused of Enabling Money Laundering

Human resources payroll startup Deel has been accused of enabling money laundering and sanctions evasion, according to a complaint brought in federal court in Miami. The San Francisco-based startup was founded in 2019 by Alex Bouaziz and Shuo Wang on the promise of simplifying paycheck processing, tax reporting, and other financial paperwork for HR departments in companies that have employees around the globe.

According to a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) class action complaint, Deel violated federal anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer laws (KYC) laws. AML and KYC rules require financial institutions and other companies to put guardrails in place to ensure they’re not doing business with sanctioned entities, such as Russia, or enabling criminal acts. Deel has denied any wrongdoing.

In particular, the startup is accused of partnering with a Russian bank to transmit money to Russia, in violation of U.S. sanctions. Deel’s platform is also accused of facilitating transfers by a person named Brent Seaman and his company Surge Capital Ventures. Seaman was slapped with a Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action in 2024, after the agency determined he ran a Ponzi scheme to defraud elderly victims who were members of a Naples, Florida, church.