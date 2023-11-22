Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its CEO, just days after he was dramatically pushed out of the company he co-founded in 2015. The move comes after nearly all of the staff threatened to quit and a new interim board was instated.

Late Tuesday night, San Francisco-based OpenAI posted to X that the company had a new board chaired by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo were also named to the board. D'Angelo is the only holdover from OpenAI's previous board.

Many of the details of the negotiations are still unclear, but the announcement follows days of intense conversations with Altman, interim CEO Emmett Shear, and others within the company. "Coming into OpenAI, I wasn't sure what the right path would be," Shear, who joined OpenAI on Monday, wrote on X. "This was the pathway that maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved. I'm glad to have been a part of the solution."

In his own post on X, Altman wrote that he loves OpenAI and "everything I've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together."

The fast-moving events have been compared to the plot of Succession for the Silicon Valley set. OpenAI, which makes generative artificial intelligence products such as ChatGPT, announced on Friday that Altman, the company's CEO and public face, would be leaving the company because he was "not consistently candid in his communications with the board."

