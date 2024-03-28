Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

Samuel Bankman-Fried, co-founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX and hedge fund Alameda Research, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday morning, in one of the biggest white-collar crime cases since Bernie Madoff. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $11 billion.

The decision, handed down on Thursday by Judge Lewis Kaplan at Manhattan federal court, is the latest twist in the saga of Bankman-Fried, a crypto entrepreneur who went from sharing stages with world leaders to bankruptcy and jail time in a few short years.

Wearing a khaki prison uniform, Bankman-Fried addressed the court before the sentence was read, expressing remorse for hurting the colleagues “who followed me across the earth” to build Alameda and FTX, and specifically complimented the work of Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, two executives who testified against him. “I failed everyone that I cared about,” said Bankman-Fried, who is expected to appeal. He also said he regretted that customers still haven’t been paid back. Still, he insisted there was plenty of money to repay all of FTX’s debts and attributed the collapse to a “liquidity crisis” and a series of mistakes.

Judge Kaplan rejected the notion put forth by Bankman-Fried and his lawyers that the customers suffered no loss because their money would likely be recovered. His actions were similar, Kaplan said, to a “thief who takes his loot to Las Vegas” and places a winning bet with stolen money. He referenced Ellison’s testimony that Bankman-Fried would be willing to take a coin flip, in which one result would be destroying the world and the other was that the world would be twice as good. Bankman-Fried was willing to take risky bets–and would likely do so again given the chance.

Kaplan also said that he believed Bankman-Fried committed perjury multiple times in lying about what he knew when–and when Bankman-Fried wasn’t lying he was often “evasive, hairsplitting, [and] dodging questions.” In his 30 years as a judge, he’d “never seen a performance quite like that,” Kaplan said. According to sentencing guidelines, Bankman-Fried could have received a sentence of more than 100 years in prison. Government prosecutors argued Bankman-Fried, who is 32, should receive up to 50 years, given the amount of customer money lost (an estimated $8 billion) and the risk of recidivism. Marc Mukasey, the lawyer Bankman-Fried brought in for the sentencing suggested a sentence of 6.5 years. In court he said that his client was a “beautiful puzzle” and said Bankman-Fried didn’t have bad intentions, noting his love of video games, veganism, and animals.

Bankman-Fried–known as SBF–co-founded trading firm Alameda Research in November 2017, after a brief stint on Wall Street. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate saw potential to make money in the relatively new world of cryptocurrencies by taking advantage of slight variations in the price of coins across different exchanges. In May 2019, he co-founded cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

As cryptocurrencies surged in popularity, Bankman-Fried, with his wild spray of curls and disheveled clothing, became a face of new finance. He testified before Congress, appeared on stage with Tony Blair and Bill Clinton, and hired celebrities Larry David, Gisele Bundchen, and Tom Brady for ad campaigns. Bankman-Fried lived in a penthouse in the Bahamas with his FTX and Alameda employees and was known for being loose-lipped with the press. Then it all unraveled: In November 2022, reporters and competitors began raising questions about FTX’s solvency and the exchange quickly collapsed. Investigators later discovered FTX had improperly intermingled funds from Alameda and FTX, and lost track of billions in customer money. In the aftermath, Bankman-Fried was extradited to the U.S., and several of his top deputies pleaded guilty to federal charges and agreed to testify against him.

Bankman-Fried has been held in the Metropolitan Detention Center since August 2023. At that time, he had his bail revoked for talking to the press and leaking correspondence with Ellison, who in addition to being Alameda’s CEO was Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend.

During the trial, Bankman-Fried’s attorneys tried to paint him as an overly ambitious entrepreneur who made mistakes but was ultimately a good person. They drew attention to his autism and ADHD, and painted him as a proponent of effective altruism, a movement that advocates earning as much money as possible and giving it away to fight existential threats to humanity. On the stand, Bankman-Fried attempted to deflect blame to his deputies and seemed to frustrate Judge Kaplan with his inability to remember details or answer questions directly. The jury was not swayed and in just a few hours on November 2, 2023, found him guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Today, it seems likely that all FTX customers will get their money back, thanks to extensive efforts to track down the funds and an increase in value of some of FTX’s assets and investments, including a stake in AI startup Anthropic. But Bankman-Fried’s trial and sentencing is a reminder that crypto is not the unregulated Wild West it was once believed to be.

“Sam Bankman-Fried perpetrated one of the biggest financial frauds in American history–a multibillion-dollar scheme designed to make him the king of crypto,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement the evening Bankman-Fried was convicted. “While the cryptocurrency industry might be new and the players like Sam Bankman-Fried might be new, this kind of corruption is as old as time. This case has always been about lying, cheating, and stealing, and we have no patience for it.” At times, it felt as if the entire crypto industry was on trial, and many in the industry have expressed a desire to move on and rehabilitate its image. Recent surge in cryptocurrency prices suggests that might at least partly be happening.

Still, government prosecutors have shown no sign of letting up on prosecuting crypto crimes. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase for selling unregistered securities can go to trial. In the same courthouse where Bankman-Fried received his sentencing today, Terraform Labs and its founder Do Kwan are facing a civil fraud trial for misleading investors about the stability of Terra, a stablecoin that collapsed in May 2022.