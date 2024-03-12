Shake Shack Founder Danny Meyer’s Latest Venture? Indoor Golf, With Booze

New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer is taking a big swing on indoor golf . Meyer’s investment firm Enlightened Hospitality Investments is investing $20 million for a minority stake in Five Iron Golf, a New York City startup that has 24 indoor golf simulator facilities, including a just-announced 16,390-square-foot space near Manhattan’s Grand Central Station.

Founded in 2017, Five Iron previously raised $30 million in 2021 from investors including TopGolf Callaway Brands, according to Crunchbase. Mike Doyle, one of the company’s co-founders, had been teaching golf simulator lessons in the back of a department store in Manhattan, when he and his student Jared Solomon, now Five Iron’s CEO, began dreaming up the concept of an urban golf club with simulators, leagues, lessons–and a sports bar attached.

The Five Iron co-founders believe they can make the sport more accessible by offering an option that’s less expensive and doesn’t require the time commitment of 18 rounds at a local course. Five Iron is already in 13 states and four countries, and the new cash infusion comes amid a mini boom in indoor gaming, including neon mini golf like Boston’s Puttshack and lawn game spots like New York City’s Lawn Club.

Meyer, who founded Shake Shack and several New York City restaurants, apparently sees a hole in one. He told CNBC the concept appealed to him because he found taking lessons with an indoor simulator the most convenient way to learn to play golf. “What they’re doing with golf is what we’ve always tried to do with restaurants,” he told the outlet, “which is to make something more accessible to more people with quality.”