The Container Store Just Filed (Neatly) for Bankruptcy 

The Container Store seems to have boxed itself into an untenable financial situation. On Sunday, the Coppell, Texas based retailer filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection . But the company plans to keep all stores operating as it restructures its debt.

The Container Store offers all manner of bins, boxes, and custom closets at 102 retail outlets nationally and through its online store. The company got a sales boost when stir-crazy, homebound consumers went on organizing and remodeling sprees during the pandemic. Now, the retailer faces both slower consumer spending and increased competition from big box retailers such as Walmart and Target.

The numbers weren’t stacking up. In its most recent earnings report, the company posted a net loss of $16 million for the quarter ending in September, with sales down 10.5 percent compared with the same quarter the prior year. It also listed about $230 million in debt. On December 9, the New York Stock Exchange began proceedings to delist the company from the exchange. (As of Monday afternoon, Container Store’s stock was trading at about 21 cents a share.)

The bankruptcy announcement comes at a generally challenging time for retailers. The family that founded Nordstrom department stores announced today a long-anticipated deal to take the company private. In recent days, Party City and Big Lots both said they were going out of business.