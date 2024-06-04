The FBI Created Its Own Startup–and Used It to Stage a Massive Sting Operation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is not exactly known for entrepreneurship, but for about three years a group of enterprising agents in the San Diego field office ran their own cell phone company, called Anom.

The phones–which purportedly offered encrypted communications and extra security features–were a hit: By the time the FBI revealed its scheme, dubbed Operation Trojan Shield, there were 12,000 units in the hands of drug traffickers and members of organized crime groups who had no idea every message they sent was secretly being read by law enforcement.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Agents shared the intelligence they collected from more than 27 million messages with international law enforcement partners, disrupting criminal networks and underground drug labs. Then, over two days in 2021, more than 500 people were arrested–all outside of the U.S., because the agents did not have permission from the Department of Justice to spy on U.S.-based users–and the FBI revealed it had been running the company all along. In the new book Dark Wire: The Incredible True Story of the Largest Sting Operation Ever, journalist Joseph Cox recounts how the bureau launched a tech company and why the operation has implications for anyone concerned about the security of their communications. Jason Bateman will direct a forthcoming adaptation for Netflix. Inc. spoke with Cox, who also co-founded the tech publication 404 Media, about the startup that led to the legendary sting operation.

The FBI agents needed to develop Anom and get their product to market–without letting on who was behind the business. They brought on a partner who’d already been developing encrypted phones and found a factory in Hong Kong to refurbish Android phones and install Anom’s code. How did they figure out how to run a successful company?

I think a lot of it was improvised, to be perfectly honest, because nothing like this has been done before to any sort of scale. This was a small ragtag group of agents from San Diego at first, with their prosecutor Andrew Young. They were just like, let’s keep going until someone stops us, basically. They had something of a blueprint or a template, because just before they started Anom, [the FBI] shut down this other company called Phantom Secure. They learned what an encrypted app or encrypted phone company needs. It needs really reliable infrastructure and these super expensive data roaming SIM cards. You need to have customer support, you need to have interesting features.

The bureau used drug dealers as distributors, and made access invite-only. By the end of the operation, there were 12,000 phones in circulation. What made the phone so appealing?

Basically, the FBI made the best tech product for organized crime with all these bells and whistles and features. I’ve been covering this industry for nearly 10 years, and I do think it became one of the most feature-rich phones on the market. Anom starts just as a normal messaging app, pretty bog standard: You can send texts, you can send photos, that sort of thing. But it quickly becomes much more a social network for criminals. You have people being able to @ mention. You have basically quote tweeting. You have these very large group chats as well. This is amazing for Anom’s users, but it’s also very beneficial for the FBI. They can also see the social graph of these criminals and it basically becomes a Facebook for drug traffickers. That’s how the FBI itself characterized it. All these criminals are doing the work by linking each other up and inviting each other in.

Essentially, they mapped out on their own the networks law enforcement would normally have to painstakingly create. Do you know how much was spent on the operation?

That’s the one question the FBI would not answer. But broadly, the money went in from the FBI to set it up. Money comes from the distributors, and [the FBI took] that money and funded it back into the company as well. If there’s any sort of business advice, it’s taking a good slice of your revenue and feeding back into your business. That’s seemingly what the FBI did. Whatever the figure was, I imagine they got their money’s worth with this operation. You suggest that Anom may have been a victim of its own success or a Silicon Valley, growth-at-all-cost mentality.

I wrote this book partly while launching my own company. Vice Media, the company I used to work for, had a growth-at-all-cost mentality that blew up in its face and is now bankrupt. I left to create a sustainable, responsible media company. [Anom] grew far more successful than they ever thought they were going to be and there were consequences. It did start to get out of control. In at least one case, a person was murdered in Sweden. You cannot just barrel toward growth without considering the secondary effects of what you’re doing. That applies here in an FBI surveillance, intelligence, and judicial operation, but I do genuinely think it applies to business as well.

Encrypted communications are meant to keep private conversations private, but if criminals move to more mainstream consumer tools for encrypted communications, like Signal or WhatsApp, they could be an appealing target for law enforcement to infiltrate. What are the implications for people who use secure communications to run their businesses, or that have assured customers a certain level of privacy? The fact that we’re even asking that question now is a consequence, potentially, of this operation. Take Wickr, an encrypted messaging app that is both a consumer and a business app. If Wickr became a target, would business information be at risk too? I think the Anom case absolutely brings up questions of what systems we can trust and those we can’t.