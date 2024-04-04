The Omni Hotel Cyberattack Shows the Kind of Chaos That Can Happen When You’re Unprepared for a Hack

Small businesses are targeted by hackers all the time. Here’s one thing you can do today to prepare for a cyberattack.

Omni Hotels & Resorts suffered a cyberattack last week, causing havoc for guests and hotel employees during Easter weekend. The attack, first reported by Bleeping Computer, took down systems across the Dallas-based hotel chain, including reservations and payment systems.

On Reddit, posters said that because hotels couldn’t issue new room keys, guests checking in over the weekend had to call an employee to be let into their rooms, sometimes waiting up to half an hour for someone to arrive. Others said hotel employees were forced to take down credit card information by hand. “Vegas-size lines to check in last night,” wrote one poster who said they were at the Omni Shoreham in Washington, D.C. So far, it is unclear who was behind the attack, or whether customer data was compromised.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

On Wednesday night, Omni said on its website that upon discovering the compromise, it “immediately took steps to shut down its systems to protect and contain its data.” The post also said that most of its systems have since been restored and it is working with a cybersecurity response team. Broadly speaking, any company experiencing a cyberattack should follow that same playbook, starting with disconnecting systems from a network as soon as an intrusion is detected.

Alex Hamerstone, advisory solutions director at the cybersecurity firm TrustedSec, notes that attacks on small businesses are “just so pervasive” that they rarely get much attention. He lives in a town of about 4,000 people near Cleveland, and says that the local papers and police blotters are “filled with reports of small businesses being defrauded or ransomware.”

Hamerstone’s number-one piece of advice for small businesses is to research the resources that are out there and, at the very least, know whom you might call in an emergency. Local chambers of commerce or business organizations may offer resources. And there are services that can be kept on retainer or called in an emergency, including university cybersecurity clinics and big and small cybersecurity companies. “If you’re dealing with an incident without having a retainer or without having a plan in place, it’s exponentially more expensive to deal with than if you spend a little bit of money up front,” Hamerstone says. “It’s almost like an attorney. Let’s just say you wake up and you’re charged with some crime you didn’t commit. Whom do you call? I mean, are you going to use the phone book? It’s important to have a plan for worst-case scenarios.”

A big company like Omni likely already had a cybersecurity plan in place, but responding to an attack can still cost millions, not to mention the enormous stress it puts on employees at every level of an organization. For small businesses, the disruption and financial hit of an attack can put them out of business.