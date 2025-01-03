The Surgeon General Wants Alcohol Companies to Add a Warning About Cancer Risk

Congress is unlikely to approve new labeling on alcohol anytime soon, but studies linking consumption with cancer put liquor companies in a tough spot.

In a parting shot, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recommended today that alcohol bottles carry warning labels citing the increased risk of cancer associated with drinking and that the U.S. reassess the recommended limits for alcohol consumption.

The advisory comes as health officials worldwide are debating what—if any—level of alcohol intake is healthy and American officials are considering revising U.S. dietary guidelines. The current recommendations suggest no more than one drink a day for women and two for men. There are about 20,000 alcohol-related cancer deaths in the U.S. each year, yet many Americans are unaware of the connection between alcohol and cancer, according to a press release published today by the Department of Health and Human Services. Alcohol increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer and is the third leading cause of preventable cancer, behind smoking and obesity, according to HHS. Since 1988, companies that sell beer, wine, and spirits have been required to print the following on bottles and cans: “GOVERNMENT WARNING: (1) According to the Surgeon General, women should not drink alcoholic beverages during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects. (2) Consumption of alcoholic beverages impairs your ability to drive a car or operate machinery, and may cause health problems.”

Surgeon General Murthy recommended today that the label be updated to include a warning about the increased risk of cancer. Such a change would have to be approved by Congress, and it’s unclear whether the incoming, GOP-majority Congress will pick up the recommendation, or whether Janette Nesheiwat, Trump’s pick for Surgeon General, will support it. Alcohol makers already contend with different labeling requirements depending on the jurisdiction. California requires them to include what’s known as a Proposition 65 warning, which reads, “Drinking distilled spirits, beer, coolers, wine and other alcoholic beverages may increase cancer risk, and, during pregnancy, can cause birth defects,” on their products. Makers generally add that label with a sticker. In South Korea, bottles of alcohol must include a warning about the increased risk of liver cancer. And in Ireland, beginning in 2026, bottles of alcohol will have to include a warning citing the link between alcohol and cancer. For years, experts said that a small amount of alcohol—generally touted as a European-style glass of red wine a day—could have cardiovascular benefits. More recently, that position has been challenged. The World Health Organization declared that no amount of alcohol is safe, and Canadian authorities recommend two drinks or fewer a week. Yet a recent review by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine could not establish a link between moderate alcohol use and certain negative health outcomes.

The somewhat conflicting data has prompted Fawn Weaver, founder of the Shelbyville, Tennessee-based whiskey company Uncle Nearest, to urge the government to keep things in perspective. She says the call for a new warning label “oversimplifies science and ignores the nuance critical to meaningful health discussions.” “Unlike tobacco, alcohol’s risks depend on misuse, not its mere existence,” Weaver adds. “Excessive consumption causes harm, just as too much sun leads to cancer. Demonizing alcohol undermines established guidelines for responsible consumption and distracts from the real issue: Lack of education and empowerment.” Other alcohol makers likely agree. “If you throw out the science and tell consumers there is no safe level of alcohol consumption, you run the risk of them ignoring the guidance altogether,” Amanda Berger of the trade organization the Distilled Spirits Council told the Financial Times.