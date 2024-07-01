These Businesses Let Customers Set Their Own Prices. Should You?

The founders of soap company the Mad Optimist always felt bad when someone would stop by their booth at a market and walk away after seeing their prices.

The company’s three co-founders had launched the business in Bloomington, Indiana, after spotting a gap in the market for vegan, halal bath products. As Muslims who were also vegan, they wanted to create high-quality soaps that didn’t include animal fat. “We always thought it would be nice to help people who couldn’t afford higher-quality products, while at the same time still being able to function as a business,” says co-founder and CMO Anthony Duncan.

So in 2018, as part of an overall rebrand, they introduced a sliding scale for all of their products, letting people pay what they could. “We really clarified our values and dug deep into how we think a business should be run,” says co-founder and CEO Mohammed A. Mahdi. The third co-founder is his brother, Mohammed M. Mahdi, and all three appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2020. Most of the sharks expressed skepticism about the sliding scale and thought the company was too focused on its mission, but Mark Cuban offered $60,000 for a 20 percent stake in the company. The co-founders accepted, but like many Shark Tank investments, the deal ultimately didn’t close. Duncan says the Mad Optimist’s sliding scale works because the company has built a “customer base that wants to support each other.” The founders figured out a minimum viable price and then set a maximum price that allows customers to offset the loss from customers who pay less. For example, a custom bar of soap can cost anywhere from $7 to $16. So far, about two-thirds of customers pick something above the lowest price.

They’ve taken pains to explain what they’re doing and why, including through a manifesto on the Mad Optimist’s website and social media posts. “If you have a set of values or a way of looking at the world that joins together your customers, they’re in the mindset of helping each other out and helping the business out,” says Duncan.