These New Pollution Regulations Could Rev Up Electric Truck Sales

The Biden Administration hopes to kick adoption of electric trucks into high gear with new regulations aimed at curbing pollution in the trucking industry.

The rules, which were released today by the Environmental Protection Agency, begin going into effect in 2027, and will gradually tighten the emissions limits for “heavy-duty vehicles” through 2032. The rules apply to trucks and vehicles such as freight trucks, garbage trucks, moving vans, school buses, and tractors. They don’t specify how such vehicle manufacturers should meet their emissions targets, so manufacturers may work on developing hybrids, electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, or internal combustion engine trucks with better fuel efficiency.

“The standards will avoid 1 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions and provide $13 billion in annualized net benefits to society related to public health, the climate, and savings for truck owners and operators,” the EPA said in a press release. In particular, the new standards could greatly improve air quality in neighborhoods near major highways. Operators of trucking fleets have expressed concern about the costs associated with a switch to greener vehicles–and the lack of charging infrastructure to keep electric trucks on the road.

According to The New York Times, electric trucks are currently double to triple the price of their diesel counterparts, and there are only about 5,000 charging stations capable of servicing those trucks in the US. “This administration seems dead set on regulating every local Mom and Pop business out of existence with its flurry of unworkable environmental mandates,” Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers’ Association, told NYT.