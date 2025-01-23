This Former Tesla Engineer’s Plan for Navigating Evolving State Cannabis Laws Was Inspired. But Can He Ride Out Trump? 

Angus Rittenburg, 33, didn’t have designs on becoming a cannabis entrepreneur. He’s an inventor at heart, more interested in solving an engineering problem than enjoying a daily toke.

But when his engineering brain saw an opportunity created by changing laws and public perception around cannabis, Rittenburg jumped at the challenge of creating THC-infused seltzers that were fully compliant with shifting federal and state laws. His timing was impeccable: Since he launched Wynk with Casey Parzych, 33, and Shawn Sheehan, 53, in 2021, business has tripled every year as cannabis-curious consumers are embracing alternatives to alcohol. But seizing the opportunity before him required overcoming roadblocks, in particular working within the strict regulatory framework of each state and dealing with outsize demand for their products. And now, with a second Trump presidency and a Congress controlled by Republicans, Wynk—and the cannabis industry as a whole—faces a new era of uncertainty.

CEO Angus Rittenburg. Photo: Courtesy company Rittenburg, a mechanical engineer by training, had been on the team at Tesla designing batteries for the Model 3. By 2017, with work on the Model 3 complete, he was ready for something new—and eager to apply his talents at a startup set on solving a problem. “I was pretty agnostic to the category or the application but really interested in using my engineering background to design a solution.” With Parzych, he toyed with different ideas: tobacco-infused drinks (didn’t work), CBD-infused drinks during the 2018 boom (they even started a hemp farm), and hand sanitizer when the pandemic hit. By 2021, they had landed on what turned out to be a winning idea. The legal cannabis industry was growing, but there hadn’t been a lot of innovation in the beverage space, which happened to be their area of expertise. Many of the products sold through dispensaries—gummies, pre-rolled joints, tinctures, vapes—were intimidating for people who don’t regularly consume cannabis. A flavored seltzer made with low doses of THC (the psychoactive component of cannabis) and CBD (a component of cannabis associated with relaxation) could appeal to alcohol drinkers seeking a different kind of buzz. Spiked seltzers like White Claw and flavored bubbly water like La Croix had proved there’s a big market for flavored fizzy drinks—and Wynk had the added advantage of being sugar- and calorie-free, something that’s not possible for drinks with alcohol. While Rittenburg was indeed spoiling for a problem to solve, the one he encountered on his path to creating THC seltzers was formidable. Despite the opportunity and dazzling market potential, products that contain THC could be produced only in licensed processing facilities and sold only in licensed dispensaries—and the products couldn’t be shipped across state lines. That meant Wynk would need to build a licensed canning facility to make its drinks in every state where its products were sold—requiring an investment that didn’t make financial sense. But what if Wynk could bring a beverage processing system to facilities that were already licensed to produce cannabis products?

The Wynk Wagon Truck Rig 1.0. Photo: Courtesy company Rittenburg’s engineering brain started to whir, and he came up with the Wynk Wagon, a 53-foot tractor trailer with everything necessary to produce and can THC seltzers on board. Rittenburg describes the initial design as “very scrappy.” He personally sourced all the components—a diesel generator, a chiller, repurposed tanks from a dairy farm—and built the mobile operation by hand with the help of a local mechanic. The turnkey solution didn’t require power, a canning line, or anything else of Wynk’s partners, who were all licensed cannabis processing facilities. In early 2021, the Wynk Wagon hit the road, with a commercial driver behind the wheel, while the rest of the six-person team flew out to meet it. “All the states that we operated in had extremely strict chain of custody requirements that tracked every movement of THC from seed to sale with state-audited surveillance systems,” says Rittenburg. Legally, cannabis products may not be removed from the confines of a licensed processing facility unless they are being transferred to another licensed operator, so when the truck arrived at a location, the team would roll the canning line off the trailer and into the facility. Then they’d drill a hole in the wall or use an open door to run a hose that carried the plain seltzer into the facility, where it would be injected with THC and canned. “We could show up at a facility, produce 20,000 to 30,000 cans the day we arrived, and pack up the next day to go to the next state,” says Rittenburg. Once cans rolled off the production line, they’d be third-party tested and distributed to dispensaries in accordance with local laws.