This Was Chobani Founder Hamdi Ulukaya’s First Move Since Acquiring La Colombe

He was inspired by the beverage that turned him into a fan of the brand more than a decade ago–but this time, he harnessed Chobani’s dairy innovations and health-consciousness.

Chobani acquired coffee company La Colombe for $900 million in December. But for Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder of the New Berlin, New York-based yogurt brand, the relationship with La Colombe goes back much further. That’s why he took a very hands-on approach to relaunching La Colombe’s signature canned draft lattes, which are available starting Thursday.

“I walked into a La Colombe café in 2012 in Tribeca, and I thought, ‘This was one of the best coffees I’ve ever had in my life,'” Ulukaya told Inc. He said it was a bit remarkable for him: “Coming from Turkey, I drink only tea and Turkish coffee, of course.” That led to a meeting with La Colombe founders Todd Carmichael and J.P. Iberti, who Ulukaya says impressed him with their commitment to their craft.

Ulukaya began serving La Colombe in a cafe Chobani runs in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood–and has been a friend and adviser to the brand ever since. In 2014, a private equity firm bought a stake in La Colombe. “I felt at that time like something so special was jeopardized,” Ulukaya says. He personally bought out the firm’s stake for $60 million the following year. “I told the founders to keep doing what they were doing. It’s the first and only investment I’ve ever made.”

In December 2023, when Chobani took over La Colombe and bought out Ulukaya’s personal stake, Ulukaya said that La Colombe would continue to operate as a separate brand under the Chobani umbrella.

His first move: relaunching the canned lattes. Ulukaya wanted to tap into the magic that turned him into a fan of the brand more than a decade ago. The new product takes advantage of Chobani’s research-and-development capabilities, with a recipe that has about half the sugar of the original and that replicates the foaming effect of draft coffee. Design firm Mrs&Mr redesigned the can, with subtle visual tweaks to reflect La Colombe’s craftsmanship–which extends from sourcing beans to roasting to handling all of the packaging in-house. The changes include simple visually appealing tweaks, including flipping (so to speak) the bird on its logo, which previously appeared to be flying backward. Now the dove with an olive branch has been redrawn to give a sense of forward momentum.

The can retains the company’s signature shade of navy for the logo, and more prominently reads “ESTD 1994,” the year the coffee business was founded in Philadelphia.