Using AI to Set Prices Can Be a Form of Price Fixing, FTC and DOJ Say
Hotels using a common pricing algorithm unfairly raised room rates for consumers, agencies argue.
BY JENNIFER CONRAD, SENIOR WRITER @JENNIFERCONRAD
Illustration: Getty Images
Companies may be tempted to use artificial intelligence to speed up decision-making and decide how much to charge for goods or services. But a recent action by the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission illustrates the dangers of relying on algorithms to make key decisions.
“When a small group of algorithm providers can influence a major segment of a market, competitors are better able to use the algorithm provider to facilitate collusion,” the agencies said in a release Thursday. “This risk is even greater as markets have become more concentrated across a wide range of industries.”
On March 28, the FTC and DOJ filed a statement of interest in a New Jersey class-action lawsuit against several Atlantic City hotels. According to the suit, hotel companies colluded by using a common price-setting algorithm, resulting in higher room rates for travelers.
The agencies argued that by gravitating to the same software to dynamically set the recommended prices of rooms, the hotels engaged in a form of price fixing and prevented customers from being able to effectively comparison-shop. The statement also argued the hotels did not need to actively coordinate in order to violate antitrust law.
The DOJ and FTC previously filed similar statements of interest in cases involving algorithmic price-setting in the real estate industry. Another class-action lawsuit is unfolding against real estate data firm CoStar, alleging it enables customers such as Hilton, Marriott, and IHG to artificially inflate prices by sharing the hotels’ internal information about room-rates and occupancy.
Analysts have argued that, in the long run, algorithms can lead to higher prices. While larger players can quickly respond to fluctuations in online prices and undercut competitors, smaller businesses are less able to respond dynamically and may stop attempting to compete on price.
The FTC and its chair, Lina Khan, have already signaled that the commission would go after illegal activity enabled by AI, including instances of price discrimination and false advertising. Agencies at all levels of government are looking into whether AI is leading to unfair practices in hiring, lending, and providing health care.
Weekly roundup of the latest in tech news