VC Katelin Holloway on How First-Time Founders Can Get an Investment Check

Asking for money can be intimidating. That’s particularly true for first-time founders.

Katelin Holloway, a founding partner in Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, wants to demystify the process and to help founders from underrepresented groups get their share of VC funding. Holloway previously held executive people and culture roles at Klout and Reddit, which Ohanian co-founded, and she describes Seven Seven Six’s approach with new portfolio companies as “very high touch,” including a yearlong process known as the “Founder Epoch” with “proactive, structured support” from the team.

Founded in 2020, Seven Seven Six raised an initial $150 million fund in 2021 and a $500 million fund the following year. The firm focuses on early-stage investments, with a portfolio that includes women’s soccer team Angel City FC, Bored Ape creator Yuga Labs, and telehealth startup Poppy Seed Health. Holloway spoke to Inc. about what makes an unforgettable pitch–and why founders shouldn’t be afraid to get in reach out.

How do you evaluate startups?

We invite every single person at the firm to join the pitch. We’ve been really intentional about how we built a smart team that has different backgrounds and different perspectives through open applications. It would be a loss to not have those voices be heard as we are making these assessments. Alexis has developed an operating platform that we use at the firm for everything we do, including taking pitches. When we’re logged onto Zoom for a pitch, Cerebro will have two assessments up on the screen for us. The first one is a scorecard for the product. We’re looking for the typical things you look for in a product’s early life cycle–things like total addressable market. Do they have proprietary tech? Are they actually building with cutting-edge technology?

We’re also assessing the founder. Is this the team that can bring this product to the world? Are they comfortable breaking norms? Are they capable of building, and more importantly, selling something the world will fall in love with? Are they self-aware? Are they committed to lifelong learning? How are they treating others in the meeting? There are so many good things to observe even in just that short period of time during a pitch.

What sort of traits are you looking for in founders? A leader can show up in different ways, but there are things that are pretty consistent on calls. With co-founders, I’m watching how they give each other space and how they tee things up for one another, to highlight and amplify the best of one another. There’s also the inverse, which is taking up all the airtime or undermining someone, which we see, unfortunately, all too often.

Being able to pick up on body language signals is really important. I remember taking a pitch once where the co-founders were on one screen and in the same room. They were seated so far back, they were so small on the screen, and they sat with their arms crossed the entire time. Well, shocker, that co-founding couple did not last too long.

What’s a pitch that really dazzled you? There’s a company we have called Metafy. The CEO is Josh Fabian. They are an edtech company that supports the instruction of gaming. We had the deck in advance and when we met Josh, he didn’t say, “OK, right. We’re going to walk through the deck and we’ll leave time for Q&A.” We were told a story. He also knew his metrics and his numbers and his business so well that he could speak to it as if he’d been doing it since he was five years old.

We knew the space, so we peppered him with the hardest questions ever. The passion just kind of oozed out of him. We knew, with or without us, this human was going to be building this product for the rest of his life. It was the first offer we ever made on the spot on the call–not just at our firm for Alexis ever in his history of taking pitches.

How can people from less traditional backgrounds get on the radar of VCs? Many VCs like me that don’t come from a traditional background, or have recently switched into institutional investing, are still building our brands, which means we are very accessible. Even before the pitch stage, I suggest finding firms and partners that are in values alignment with you, either investing in similar types of companies or really passionate about women’s health, sports, tech, climate tech–whatever your thing is. Then figure out where that partner or firm is hanging out. I have met a number of people at conferences or online, whether it’s LinkedIn or Twitter, where we’re engaged in a meaningful conversation about something that I care about–and that could be something completely unrelated to their actual business.