What Is CrowdStrike, the Cybersecurity Company Behind the Global Tech Chaos?

A large screen in the Dubai Metro was out of function on July 19, 2024, amid a massive global IT outage.. Photo: Getty Images

Late Thursday night on the U.S. East Coast, reports began trickling out that PC-based systems were not functioning. Flights were grounded, the U.K. health system had to pause certain operations, and emergency services were cut off. Around the globe, people experienced what’s known as the blue screen of death, a dreaded error message against a blue background indicating the system was not functioning.

It soon became clear that there was an issue with an update to CrowdStrike cybersecurity software for Windows users. CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz posted on X early Friday morning that it was not a cyberattack and that “the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Soon after, a visibly tired Kurtz appeared on Today to say he was “deeply sorry” for the disruptions and that the company was working with clients to get systems back online. Host Hoda Kotb noted that computers at NBC’s studios had been affected. Austin-based CrowdStrike was founded in Sunnyvale, California, in 2012 by Kurtz, Gregg Marston, and Dimitri Alperovich. Kurtz and Alperovich had previously worked together at antivirus software company McAfee; Marston had been CFO of Foundstone, an IT company Kurtz co-founded that McAfee acquired.

At the time, cybersecurity software was focused on detecting viruses and malware, but CrowdStrike’s founders took the then-novel approach of tracking the hackers behind the intrusions. Their system was “based on robust machine-learning infrastructure and artificial intelligence that looks for behavioral attack patterns and indicators of attack to identify bad actors,” Kurtz told Inc. in 2016.

Systems like McAfee’s were also slow because the software scanned a person’s machine each time they turned on the computer — a process that could take 15 minutes. CrowdStrike’s system was cloud-based, meaning it was “lightweight and nimble” and didn’t slow down a user’s computer, Kurtz said. Today, CrowdStrike’s signature product is the cloud-based Falcon platform that works across a company’s IT systems and continuously monitors for threats such as malware or unauthorized access.

“Always staying ahead of the adversary is a tall task,” Kurtz said on Today. To respond to new threats, CrowdStrike regularly sends out software updates. Clearly, something went awry in the most recent update — it was a “weird interaction” with Windows systems as Kurtz called it. Mac and Linux users were not affected.