Why Jeni of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Won’t Stop Talking About Fiber

Jeni Britton, the founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, has a new obsession: fiber. At age 51, the longstanding queen of ice cream feels better than ever. Friends say she’s glowing. Even her business partner noticed something had shifted.

About five years ago, Britton began feeling the toll of entrepreneurship on both her physical and mental health. She had, after all, spent nearly two decades building her company from a single outpost at a Columbus, Ohio, farmers’ market to a better than $125 million-a-year ice cream empire with more than 80 scoop shops around the country and space in freezer cases in 12,500-plus stores. “By 2019, I was pretty shredded,” says Britton. “As entrepreneurs, we have a problem with that—we don’t really take care of ourselves very much or very well.” She wanted to feel better, so she started going on scenic walks in the Appalachian forests south of Columbus and eating a lot of fruit —”pints of blueberries every day,” she says. Britton felt better almost immediately. “This is what health feels like, what it feels like being balanced like for the first time in my entire life,” she remembers thinking. She subscribed to academic journals and dove into reading about how nutrition could influence her overall wellbeing. What she learned helped inspire her new business, Floura, which makes fiber-rich, fruit-based snack bars and officially launches today.

Britton isn’t the only person paying a lot of attention to her gut lately. Fiber is having a moment, as consumers catch on to the fact that they should be eating a lot more of it—an estimated 95 percent of Americans aren’t getting their recommended daily allotment. Fiber can promote weight loss, help control blood sugar levels, and improve digestion, but it’s often stripped out of processed foods to create a smoother texture customers prefer and makes the foods cheaper to process. Now entrepreneurs are finding ways to put a modern spin on a decidedly unsexy supplement. A lot of the buzz is around prebiotic fiber, which promotes the growth of healthy bacteria in the digestive system and is the kind found in Floura. In 2023, the global prebiotic fiber market was estimated to be $7.08 billion, and it’s expected to grow nearly 11 percent a year. Bio.me sells powdered prebiotic fiber in perky pastel pouches. Soda brands like Ollipop and Poppi add it to their formulations—never mind that many nutritionists question whether those sodas can confer health benefits. Even Metamucil, the 91-year-old fiber supplement made from psyllium husk, is being touted on TikTok as a “poor man’s Ozempic.”

Floura’s offerings—called Fruit Crush Bars—each contain 13 grams of fiber from 12 different plants and taste a bit like fruit leathers: fruity, but not too sweet; soft with a bit of crunch from added nuts or puffed quinoa. “The most important thing is that it’s craveable,” she says. Like Jeni’s, which is known for unexpected ice cream flavors like brown butter almond brittle and goat cheese with cherries, Floura bars come in five flavors Britton calls “nostalgic, but with a modern, Jeni’s kind of edge,” including blueberry matcha and brambleberry lavender. Jeni Britton. Photo: Courtesy company. Britton hadn’t intended to start a new company. About two and a half years ago, while mentoring the founder of another food business, she discovered F&S Fresh Foods, a family-run produce processor and distributor in Vineland, New Jersey, that counts Mott’s, Whole Foods, and Kroger among its customers. The watermelon rind in particular caught her eye. Watermelon can’t be cut by machine. The rind has to be hacked off with a thwack of a machete. All that rind—more than a third of the fruit—then has to be composted. Britton knew from her research that watermelon rind was rich in fiber and nutrients, and she recalled that her Midwestern grandmother pickled watermelon rind. What if she could turn some of F&S’s food trimmings into something edible—and healthy?