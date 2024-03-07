Why Lyft Is Getting Sued Over a Typo

Lyft may be in legal hot water over a simple typo . On Tuesday, a law firm representing a shareholder named Yuan Chen filed paperwork in California to initiate a class-action suit against the publicly traded ride-hail company .

On February 13, Lyft sent out a press release announcing its preliminary 2023 earnings that mistakenly stated that profit margins for bookings increased by 500 basis points, or 5 percent. In reality, the profit margin had increased by 50 basis points, or 0.5 percent. As a result of the error, shares of the San Francisco-based company briefly jumped more than 60 percent — adding about $2 billion in market capitalization — in after-hours trading.

Chen claims he bought 20,000 shares during a 46-minute period on February 13 when share prices spiked, Bloomberg Law reports. Lyft updated the press release and, when questioned about the discrepancy in a call with analysts, CFO Erin Brewer admitted the mistake, sending Lyft’s stock tumbling.

CEO David Rusher spent the following day on business news shows apologizing for the error, telling reporters, “It’s on me.” By the end of trading that day, Lyft stock was up about 35 percent, thanks to a generally positive earnings report.