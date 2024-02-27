Why Shein Might IPO in London Instead of New York

Like many companies founded in China, Shein faces intense regulatory pressure in the U.S. That’s creating an opening for markets in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Shein is considering listing in London.

Last November, the Singapore-based fast-fashion company filed confidential paperwork with the Securities Exchange Commission for an initial public offering in New York. At the time, sources said Shein was looking at a valuation of up to $90 billion.

Now, it may be eyeing a change of venue. Shein is taking initial steps to file on the London Stock Exchange instead, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources who said Shein was also considering listing in Hong Kong or Singapore. Founded in 2008 in Nanjing, China, by Chris Xu, a Chinese American entrepreneur, Shein took off with Gen Z for its seemingly endless supply of inexpensive, on-trend clothing sourced directly from manufacturers in China. Although the company’s headquarters moved to Singapore in 2021, its ties to China have drawn scrutiny from American lawmakers and activists who have raised questions about how much control Chinese regulators have over the company.

Shein has also been accused of being environmentally unsustainable, having forced labor in its supply chain, and copying the work of independent designers–charges that plague much of the fast-fashion industry.

Shein’s success has also drawn attention to a tax loophole known as the “de minimis” rule that makes packages worth less than $800 sent to individuals exempt from taxes. The rule allows Shein, Temu, and the drop-ship fashion brands that proliferate on social media to sell made-in-China goods to Americans cheaply. The London Stock Exchange could be in a position to benefit from increased geopolitical tensions and regulatory pressure in the US. Bloomberg estimates that in 2023 IPOs in the UK raised the lowest amount in decades, at about $1 billion. Also in 2023, British semiconductor maker Arm Holdings chose an American listing on Nasdaq over listing in London.

Jeremy Hunt, the UK’s chancellor of the exchequer, reportedly met with Shein chairman Donald Tang to encourage a London listing, which could be “one of London’s biggest-ever corporate flotations,” according to British outlet Sky News.