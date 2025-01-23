Get on the Right Side of These 7 Leadership Attributes

Leadership across every industry is transitioning to a new calendar year. For most, this will be paired with strategic plans, goals, and the opportunity to cultivate success. Teams look to their executives and managers to exemplify the attributes necessary to achieve the next year’s goals and objectives. Yet, there is a delicate balance—even the most coveted trait can be tainted without intentional balance and awareness.

Make sure these attributes don’t become pitfalls These seven leadership characteristics can either foster success or create challenges, depending on how they’re implemented. Vision Do embrace the privilege of setting the vision for the company, division, or team you lead. You are the person your team will look toward to communicate purpose forward direction. Do not forget the all-important act of putting your words and vision into being. Your trustworthiness as a leader is reflected in how you drive the organization toward a unified mission and vision. You need to align decisions to uphold your commitment to the vision you cast. Actions should reflect optimism with the understanding and acknowledgment of reality and alignment to your corporate values.

Confidence Do lean into your years and breadth of experience to fuel your knowledge and abilities. Do not fall to arrogance; it’s unattractive and counterproductive. Your aptitude and relevant experience for your role should grow throughout your career. A dose of humility should counter your appreciation of your own abilities and qualities; keep learning and stay aware of your limitations and areas for ongoing development. Adaptability Do continuously assess your plan and vision to keep it in line with the market, new conditions, and circumstances. Do not bend to every shift and trend just to be relevant. Authenticity trumps trends with value and staying power. Marketplace trends can harm or help; your job as a leader is to be discerning in how, when, and what to implement. Your judgment in prioritizing shifting initiatives should be in line with your commitment to incorporate values, culture, and growth. High profile decisions, especially, influence your reliability and integrity as a company and as a leader. It’s important to reason through all potential changes and consider their impact. Integrity Do uphold the highest standards of honesty and conduct. Do not make decisions or act to appease anyone or to make a problem disappear, just because it appears too complex, uncomfortable, or draining to successfully navigate. Integrity has a way of revealing areas that need attention. Take heed of that and appreciate the challenges that call on your expertise to bring resolution through ethical action. A good simple test is whether you would make the same decision or have the same behavior with different players or behind the scenes when no one is looking. Integrity addresses difficult things without compromising your values.

Delegation Do show your investment in your team by assigning responsibilities that promote their professional growth and development. Do not succumb to the arrogance shedding menial tasks under the guise of delegation or hold tightly to things just to seemingly make you “indispensable.” Delegation is an excellent way to show your employees your commitment to their professional development and success. It can provide the opportunity for valuable career advancing contributions. Being able to trust your team with greater responsibility should allow you new bandwidth to invest in them and in yourself, placing you in the most effective position to shepherd the organization’s success. Accountability Do hold fast to your responsibility as a leader and the consequences of the decisions, or mistakes that you make. Do not use your team as a scapegoat for your failures as a leader. An accountable leader is someone who takes their position seriously. In a world that shies away from addressing failure or discomfort, be the one to step up and own your decisions—good, bad, and ugly. Being open with your mishaps and sharing lessons and “whys” fosters an environment where others feel safe to seek help. This allows for a collaborative environment of supportive growth, correction, and innovation. Generosity Do be generous with your time, talents, profits, and leadership. Do not over-extend yourself or use “generosity” as a tool to gain approval. The rise to leadership is through the contributions of many, not of one. What you have been given, freely pass on to others. Be gracious and professional in your communication, your commitment to those under your authority, and to the community in which you have an impact.