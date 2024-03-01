3 Themes That Will Drive Business in 2024

Society continues to revisit, reimagine, and redefine nearly everything, including how we live and work. While this trend isn’t new, it does continue to evolve. You’ve likely experienced this evolution firsthand while navigating the changing tides of the economy.

Here are three key themes I expect to impact business in 2024, drawn mostly from my takeaways from Davos during the annual World Economic Forum. 1. The Individual, Innovation and Indigenous Knowledge

There’s increasing awareness of the power of the individual, and individuals self-organizing for purposes of innovation. As more people take the time to understand themselves, their values, and their visions, the easier it is to find others with similar goals. This is how aligned, innovative networks form. For example, The Swedish Lunch is an organization that promotes, you guessed it, the Swedish values of innovation. This annual lunch in Davos is highly sought after, because it brings together like-minded, innovative individuals.

Finnish Flow is another organization that promotes shared values and visions. This organization is noteworthy for many reasons, but I want to highlight its commitment to honoring Indigenous leaders and Indigenous knowledge. Diverse individuals gathering for a shared cause is a great necessity. Harnessing the collective knowledge of individuals is a mighty way to solve problems and make decisions. 2. Next Gen, Abundance, and Cooperation

The next generation, in terms of individuals and ideals, is operating with an abundant mindset instead of a scarcity mindset. More specifically, the next generation is focused on cooperation, over competition. As the saying goes, “There’s enough pie to go around.” This cooperative trend makes creating communities and networks increasingly attractive, both philosophically and financially. As this trend is underway, you may find yourself joining more communities or engaging in more memberships. Or maybe you’re developing a community overlay for your existing company. Either way, an abundant, cooperative, and collaborative mindset is at the heart of this movement, facilitating new opportunities and business frameworks.

3. Artificial Intelligence, Human Intelligence, and Collective Intelligence It’s no surprise that the topic of artificial intelligence permeated the Davos programming this year. The conversations on artificial intelligence inherently invited conversations on human intelligence, plus the interplay between the two. Dialogue on collective intelligence made a splash, as well.

Among the programming, AI House hosted a Women’s AI Breakfast where there was much discussion on the need to hire diverse talent within AI; hiring from different disciplines and backgrounds. Fortunately, companies like Mia exist. Mia is a global AI academy offering education and upskilling programs, especially for diverse talent. This is great because AI can enhance human intelligence–if you’re well-versed in how to leverage it. The more meaningfully you and your employees are acquainted with AI, the better.

Additionally, the term “collective intelligence” buzzed around Davos, and for good reason. Collective intelligence harnesses the knowledge and capabilities of groups of individuals to solve complex problems. Aggregating diverse perspectives through collaboration can help with decision-making. For your business, think crowdsourcing, expert networks, advisory boards, and hackathons. These three takeaways highlight the changes, advancements, and shifts you and your business may face as we look ahead. While change may be uncomfortable at times, it provides the opportunity for growth and expansion–within yourself and your business.

