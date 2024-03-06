People make an estimated 35,000 decisions a day. This is well-documented and mind-blowing. Given this overwhelming cognitive overload, it’s no wonder individuals often opt for the path of least resistance when making business decisions. This path offers a smooth journey with the least friction, barriers, and energy expenditure. And herein lies the opportunity for you. Recognizing and leveraging this tendency can greatly enhance your success with potential business partners and clients. Here are five ways to reduce friction.

1. For in-person meetings, offer to travel to them. In-person meetings are incredibly valuable. When possible, offering to travel to your potential business partner or client is an elegant proposal. This offer shows that you are willing to put time and effort into the business relationship. It also shows your willingness to simplify logistics for the other person.

2. For virtual meetings, offer your Calendly but also ask for theirs. Scheduling tools, like Calendly, are efficient, although preferences vary regarding who should absorb the effort of scheduling; some people prefer to schedule themselves on your calendar while others prefer you to schedule yourself on theirs. That said, asking for your prospect’s availability or Calendly is thoughtful, all the while providing yours in your email signature.

3. For in-person and virtual meetings, present proposed meeting times in their time zone. Again, the objective is to reduce friction to support business growth and success, by providing the path of least resistance. If your prospect is in another time zone, then convert proposed meeting times into their time zone so that it’s easy for them to cross-reference their availability. Requiring others to do the mental gymnastics of time zone conversion causes friction, acts as a barrier, and requires energy expenditure.

4. Send the invite. If you’re asking for the meeting, you’re sending the meeting invite. Simple. But when you send the invite, it’s a good idea to include the names of the attendees and the topic of the meeting in the description. There are times when someone would send me a meeting invite with the meeting titled: “Jennifer Wines.” This made sense from their lens but when I looked at my calendar, I had no idea who I was meeting with until I clicked into the invite.

5. Within the meeting invite, outline the meeting objectives. Enhance meeting efficiency by including the meeting’s objectives, plus relevant information and attachments in the meeting invite. This is a great business practice. It centralizes information and reduces friction during the meeting (unlike searching and shuffling through email threads for the information during the meeting).

These considerations are great for reducing friction in business interactions. They also help in building relationship capital, an asset that I often write and talk about. Relationship capital is an intangible asset that is built up over time, between two people, when understanding and trust are present and growing. Adopting these five practices helps in building relationship capital because they prove to be thoughtful, considerate, and tailored for the benefit and ease of the other–paving a smooth path to business success.

