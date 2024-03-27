Entrepreneurs--by definition--are enterprising visionaries who take initiative. This disposition perfectly positions you to be truly wealthy. Why? Because your character supports seeing and doing what is needed. In this case, to acquire the most valuable assets in life. As I explore in my book, Invisible Wealth, wealth is so much more than money. Wealth is money and other assets. Consider these five areas of wealth:

Money and investment

Health and quality of life

Knowledge, status, and influence

Time, energy, and experiences

Relationship with yourself and others

What more could one want in life? Here's how you can leverage an entrepreneurial mindset to acquire all these assets, to become truly wealthy.

1. Money and investment

The money conversation is usually about how much you make, but it should also be about how you earn it. Making money by pursuing your purpose is the epitome of professional success. Further, creating value by providing value to others is superlative. With your purposeful profit in hand, excess monies can be invested in alignment with your financial goals. Let your money work for you after you're done working for your money. Embrace the multiple ways of making money, including through active and passive income.

2. Health and quality of life

As the saying goes, health is wealth. This adage is a reminder that we should never take our health for granted. We should aim to improve and sustain it. Well-being is a determinant of success because a healthy mind, body, and spirit support your wealth goals. One way to ensure optimal health is to make time for it. This is why waking up early in the morning to exercise your mind, body, and spirit is ideal--ensuring your workout is done before your work begins. The jolt of endorphins and energy fuels the day ahead. Seize the day. Seize your life.

3. Knowledge, status, and influence

Knowledge is a key to unlocking the growth and expansion of all assets. Wealthy people are lifelong learners, and they are usually rewarded when they share their knowledge with others--by gaining productive status and influence within the community. But where does knowledge come from? It emerges from blending information, expertise, and intuition. Embracing curiosity, actively absorbing information, and translating it into action is valuable. A wellspring of information is readily available at your fingertips, and more information is coming online faster than ever before. Staying relevant gives you a competitive edge. Plus, knowledge can compound just like financial investments.

4. Time, energy, and experiences

Time is an asset you are born with, yet you never know how much you have left. That's why investing your time wisely is so important. Using the 80/20 rule to manage your time and energy is a powerful tool to optimize your life. This rule tells us that 20 percent of your tasks yield 80 percent of your results and to orient yourself with this in mind. An entrepreneurial mindset values the art of prioritization. Further, strategically managing your time and energy supports the potential for fun experiences. Work smarter, not harder, so you have the time and energy to play.

5. Your relationship with yourself and others

Relationships are precious assets, including the relationship you have with yourself. Investing in yourself and others pays dividends. Building meaningful connections with others can contribute to your prosperity, literally and figuratively. So many fun and financially rewarding opportunities come by way of, and with, others. We are social beings who thrive on reciprocal and rewarding relationships. What's more, working with people you enjoy is an absolute life hack. Choosing why you work, and who you work with, is a privilege and pleasure.